Women In Games Has Launched Its 2026 Manifesto

Women in Games has released their 2026 Manifesto on the gaming industry, putting several core tennants out there to empower women

Article Summary Women in Games launches its 2026 Manifesto to address gender imbalance in the gaming industry

The manifesto emphasizes equality as essential for innovation, creativity, and industry sustainability

New initiative "Women in Games Voices" will amplify women's experiences through global platforms

Five spheres of action target systemic change: Industry, Education, Policy, Community, and Culture

Women in Games launched a poignant document this past week, unveiling their 2026 Manifesto for the gaming industry. The manifesto covers a number of topics that the UK-based not-for-profit organization believes are the focal point of a "bold call to action aimed at rebalancing gender representation and fairness across the global video games industry." We have the initial announcement details below, along with a quote from the CEO, as you can read the manifesto online as a PDF.

Women in Games 2026 Manifesto

At a time when games are the most influential storytelling medium in the world, the Manifesto addresses a persistent imbalance: while women make up nearly half of all players, they represent fewer than a third of the industry's workforce. The Women in Games Manifesto sets out to change that by positioning equality not as an aspiration, but as a strategic and cultural necessity for the future of games. The Manifesto outlines 14 core reasons why empowering women in games is critical, linking inclusive game development directly to innovation, creativity, sustainability, and cultural impact.

It also introduces Women in Games Voices: The Living Guide, an evolution of the organisation's long-standing advocacy work, designed as a dynamic global platform amplifying the lived experiences of women across the industry through video, podcasts, essays, and educational resources. The launch comes amid continued challenges for women and gender-diverse professionals in games, including disparities in pay, leadership representation, workplace safety, and visibility. The Manifesto responds by framing fairness as an active process and setting out Women in Games' work across five key spheres of action: Industry, Education, Policy, Community, and Culture.

Central to the Manifesto – and all of the work of Women in Games – is partnership. Women in Games works alongside Corporate, Education, and Individual Ambassadors, as well as global Chapters and Networks, to drive systemic change across studios, classrooms, boardrooms, and communities worldwide.

"Progress does not happen by accident – it happens when people come together with clarity, courage, and purpose," said Women in Games CEO Dr. Marie-Claire Isaaman. "The Women in Games Manifesto is a living commitment to rebalancing the scales and ensuring that women are not only part of the future of games, but are helping to design it. As the industry looks toward futures shaped by AI, virtual worlds, and the metaverse, who builds those systems matters. Fairness is not charity — it is strategy. When women thrive, the industry thrives. This Manifesto is an invitation to the entire ecosystem to build a fair playing field together."

