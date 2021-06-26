Wonder Boy: Asha In Monster World Set To Release On PC June 29th

G Choice Games and Studioartdink will officially be releasing Wonder Boy: Asha In Monster World on PC on June 29th. The game is basically getting a PC release because it did so well on consoles that it was a no-brainer to bring the game over to more platforms. Much like the console version, this is everything from the original 1994 Wonder Boy IV SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive version had, but with brand new art and visuals and a few cleaned-up mechanics. Which gives the game a nice balance of old-school platforming fun with a dash of the modern look so it feels more like a classic that's been improved than just a revised title. You can read more about the game below and check out a trailer as the game will drop onto Steam this Tuesday.

This is Monster World. Asha, who has just become a warrior, is involved in a serious incident involving the kingdom's existence. Four spirits were trapped by invaders who plotted to make this world their own. Asha, who was ordered by Queen Prapril to rescue the spirits, set out on an adventure with Peperogu, a mysterious creature she met in the royal city of Rapadana. Asha worked together with Peperogu to overcome various difficulties. Can they save this world? This work features various actions using the mysterious creature "Peperogu". You can enjoy the distinctive action prepared for each scene, such as gliding while holding on to Peperogu, jumping two steps, and pressing the switch at a remote position. Defeat enemies you encounter along the way of your adventure and you'll get GOLD. If you go to a store in the city, you can use this GOLD to purchase equipment items such as swords, shields, and bangles. Strengthen your Asha gear in preparation for increasingly strong enemies.

