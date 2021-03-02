Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit Receives A Playable Prologue

Super.com and Busan Sanni Games have released a playable prologue for their upcoming game Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit. The paranormal stealth-action is currently scheduled to be released sometime in Q2 2021, but before we get an official release date for it, you can try out this playable prologue for the game. The demo is available on the game's Steam page right now at the link above, its a short download and gives you a taste of things to come, but it isn't in any way a full representation of the game as it's just giving you the story. Enjoy the demo!

Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit is a paranormal stealth action game about revenge and its price. The game takes place in the alternative history of Korea in the 1920s. The main character is a Korean girl who was killed along with her family during the attack on the village. She meets Jeoseung Saja, the God of Death, and makes a deal with him. He gives the heroine a paranormal ability to turn into a ghost and possess living creatures. The central game mechanic is stealth: since the girl is not protected by anything, and her only weapon is an ability to turn into a ghost, players need to move covertly and plan every step. The high complexity of the game makes players monitor each of their actions closely, since the punishment for being caught is a one-bullet death (and if you're dead you need to go through the mission again). This is a challenge for the players that keeps them in constant tension.

A defenseless child surrounded by enemies, the heroine uses a paranormal ability granted by the God of Death. She can take life force (Qi) from living creatures, turn into a ghost and possess them. With no other offensive or defensive ability, the only option is to sneak and hide from the enemies looking for the best opportunity to attack. The player is always in a losing position, and this cannot be corrected by leveling up and development during the game: your opponent will always be stronger and ready to hunt you down. The player can create a lot of ways to complete a mission, balancing between stealth and action-based violence. But you need to be focused and plan your every action, as the penalty for a mistake is severe.

Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit is set in the alternative history of Korea in the beginning of the 20th century. Killed along with her family during a military conflict, the girl decides to make a deal with Jeoseung Saja, the God of Death, who promises her a reunion with her family in the afterlife. She helps the spirits of her people to find peace by completing their favors and performing brutal revenge. But everything has its price, and she will have to face the consequences of her actions and restore the balance of life and death.