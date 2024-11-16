Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, Vault Game Studio, World Of Football

World Of Football Launches Into Early Access This Week

World Of Football brings all of the skills of the game while removing all of the luck and player issues in this new multiplayer physics title

Indie game developer Vault Game Studio and publisher indie.io have confirmed their latest physics game, World Of Football, will launch into Early Access this week. The game takes out all of the luck, randomness, and player issues from the game and turns this into a title all about skill. Everyone is just a puck on the ground with a few different abilities to guide the ball and "kick" it to their teammates or attempt to score goals. You can master skills, build your own courses for training, and compete with other players online in teams. Enjoy the trailer and info from the team as the game arrives on November 20.

World Of Football

World of Football is a multiplayer game where the only thing that matters is your skill. Thanks to a physics-based model determining where the ball will go, the game is easy to pick up and play, but difficult to master. Dive in and play it the way you want, from casual matches with friends, to competing for the top spot on the leaderboard, to claim the title of the region's GOAT!

World of Football combines accessibility with depth, using physics-driven mechanics that make it easy to pick up yet challenging to truly master. At its core, the game rewards players who develop precise control and strategic teamplay, whether they're diving into casual matches, teaming up with friends in community-organized events, or testing their skills in competitive online matchmaking. Every match is an opportunity to showcase strategy and finesse.

For those who prefer a solo experience, the game offers a robust offline mode, allowing players to practice with a powerful training editor, enabling players to create custom routines and master advanced skills before stepping into ranked matches. Players can create their own teams, invite friends to join and establish a personalized club within the game. They can upload custom emblems and jerseys, set team and fan colors, team names, and acronyms, and manage the team roster and invites. This level of control allows players to showcase their unique identity on the field with their teammates.

