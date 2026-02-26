Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Lost In Cult, World of Horror: The Board Game

World of Horror: The Board Game Announced

World of Horror: The Board Game brings all of the horror and excitement of the video game to your table as the game is up for pre-order

Article Summary World of Horror: The Board Game adapts the cult video game into a tabletop multiplayer adventure.

Players face chilling mysteries set in Shiokawa, confronting eldritch horrors and managing their doom.

Standard Edition features high-quality tokens, cards, and components for repeated immersive play.

Deluxe Edition offers exclusive stories, collectible cards, and a Book of Endings for deeper horror lore.

Tabletop publisher Lost in Cult has partnered with developer Paweł Koźmiński to bring the game World of Horror to your kitchen table. Simply called World of Horror: The Board Game, the title will bring several stories from the indie video game by Ysbryd Games and turn them into a multiplayer adventure where tempting fate may not be your best strategy, but it's your only one. We have more details below as the game is now up for pre-order until April 30, 2026.

World of Horror: The Board Game

You've heard the siren call, but now it's time to learn how to play! Grab your dice, flip your cards, and kiss your loved ones goodbye. Doom waits for no one. Learn about all the different tokens, cards and books that you'll be using to try and stop the town of Shiokawa from succumbing to despair. World of Horror: The Board Game tempts its players with forbidden paths and perilous curiosity, rewarding and punishing those who choose to probe the unknown…

Standard Edition

When making our Standard Editions, we ensure that you receive a complete and high-quality experience. World of Horror: The Board Game is no exception! We've made sure that care is taken with every token, every card and every box so that no matter how many runs you do to try and stop the unending doom, you can find solace in the fact that your game will hold up to the test of time (and whatever it is we throw at you!)

Deluxe Edition

World Of Horror: The Board Game's Deluxe Edition honours the horror masterworks that shaped the video game. It includes three exclusive Mysteries, crafted with the help of acclaimed writers such as Hifumi Kono, creator of Clock Tower. These stories deepen World of Horror's chilling tribute to the genre that inspired it. The Deluxe Edition also includes five alternative, collectible Mystery End cards. Each card is hand-illustrated by acclaimed artists from the Japanese horror scene. Kago Shintaro, Kanafuro Taro, Cojima Miyako, Noroi Michiru, and World of Horror: The Board Game's Illustrator Izma offer their own interpretations of World of Horror's sublime creatures. Included in the Deluxe Edition is the Book of Endings, a reference book that chronicles every grisly fate that could befall you. The Book of Endings confronts the player with a grim conclusion to their doomed efforts to cleanse the seaside town of this eldritch terror.

