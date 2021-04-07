World Of Tanks Heads To The Stars In Latest Event

Wargaming has revealed their next event coming to World Of Tanks as the game appears to be headed to space. If that sounds familiar, it should, since that was the last event to happen in World Of Warships. However, this one is a bit different, as it sounds like you'll still be battling on land with tanks, just in an effort to get to space. We'd get into more detail about it, but the artwork and the video for this are totally misleading and show absolutely nothing of what you'll be doing. You can read about it more below as the event will kick off on April 12th.

To the Stars! is a two-pronged event which will see players acquire Star Points. By acquiring this special form of in-game currency through daily missions, they themselves will get great rewards, such as a unique 2D style based on Vostok 1 and the man himself, Yuri Gagarin, as well as some other valuable goodies. Gagarin will be an in-game commander, dressed in his iconic orange flightsuit. His voicelines have been specially recorded by a professional voice actor who has mimicked both the diction and intonation of this renowned space hero. This part of the event will run until April 19th. Alongside the personal progress, players need to join forces to complete a set of common goals: completing stages daily from today to April 12th. Just like personal progress, it will require players to earn Star Points and these will be added to a shared "piggy bank" between all tankers, so everyone's contribution is crucial. Once the required Star Points have been acquired, more of Gagarin's story unfolds. Besides more details becoming available, players will also get increased XP multipliers in battles between April 12th and 19th. During the event, tankers can visit a special event website dedicated to the first-manned spaceflight and this significant astronautical milestone. The World Of Tanks team worked closely with Galina Gagarina, daughter of Yuri, during the creation of this event to make sure her father's story was told as accurately as possible.