World Of Tanks Reveals New Collaboration With "Vikings" TV Series

World of Tanks has launched a new special collaboration today as they have brought the world of the Vikings TV series into the game

Wargaming has launched a brand new collaboration this week, as they are working with Amazon Prime to bring the TV series Vikings over to World Of Tanks. For the next couple of weeks, you'll see tanks and other additions to the game that have been inspired by the show, along with a Battle Pass filled with 40 tiers of rewards and a grand prize for players to snag in the form of a Viking war chariot, the Felice Tier IX Premium tank. We have more details below and the teaser trailer above, as the content is now live.

World Of Tanks x Vikings

Tank commanders will be able to recruit Ragnar Lothbrok, Bjorn Ironside, and Ivar the Boneless—legendary figures portrayed in Vikings—and hear them speak words of courage and wisdom. These fearsome warriors bring their cunning and strength to the battlefield as Basic Rewards in the Battle Pass. For those seeking to complete their Viking raiding party, additional commanders, Lagertha and Floki, will be available for purchase in the in-game store. Together, they form the ultimate Vikings squad, ready to join the raiding party and lead tanks to victory.

Forty stages of rewards await in the Battle Pass Special: Vikings, unlocking the ultimate Viking treasure —the Felice tank coated in exclusive "Westward Bound" 3D style. This design draws inspiration from early medieval Scandinavian culture and incorporates recognizable elements from Vikings. The tank is layered with Viking shields, inspired by the series, on its support rollers and side screens, while Ragnar Lothbrok's axe and a Carolingian sword evoke the power of the Viking warriors. Other elements that help solidify the tank as a symbol of dominance include Ragnar Lothbrok's flag and a Viking compass that helps players find their way. As a final touch, a lone and vigilant raven flies above the tank, symbolizing Odin's watchful eye over the battlefield.

In addition to the Felice tank and its incredible 3D style, the Battle Pass also features a selection of 2D styles that will allow players to customize their tanks with unique Vikings-inspired designs. One style pays tribute to the fierce and courageous Lagertha by replicating her iconic shield, another is designed as a set of mystical stone runes, and finally, the Spawn of Jormungandr style showcases the intricate decorative patterns found on weapons seen in the Vikings, embodying the craftsmanship of a true warrior.

