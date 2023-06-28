Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft, World of Warcraft: Classic

World Of Warcraft Classic To Receive Hardcore Realms

Business is going to pick up later this year in World Of Warcraft Classic, as Blizzard will be adding Hardcore Realms to the mix.

Blizzard Entertainment announced this week that the next addition to World Of Warcraft Classic will be the brutal but rewarding Hardcore Realms. This new addition will essentially bring about a new and challenging way to explore Azeroth, as you'll have the chance to explore the game in a "greater risk/greater reward" kind of scenario. The content won't be made available until later this year, but the devs will let you experience it a little bit on the Public Test Realm (PTR), as a test version will go live tomorrow, June 29th. We got more notes from the devs below as they are answering questions in the WoWC forums.

World of Warcraft Classic – Hardcore Realms: Death Is Permanent

Players will get a single chance to level as high as they can and participate in more dangerous activities, such as the Molten Core raid.

Those who die will not be able to return to their bodies but can release and remain a ghost—in this form, they can close out their remaining business on the realm, such as guild masters transferring guild leadership to another player.

Mak'gora and other PVP Changes

Battlegrounds will not be enabled on Hardcore Realms.

Those wishing to truly test their mettle against others can initiate a duel-to-the-death mode by typing /makgora. This will prompt the receiving player to acknowledge and accept the high-stakes duel.

A new tracking aura will visually communicate how many duels a player has completed and survived.

Safeguards and Class Changes

Throughout the PTR, the team will be testing new safeguards aimed at minimizing the effects of uncontrolled circumstances, such as flightmaster disconnects.

Class abilities and spells will be modified to prevent resurrection (both personal and those that can be used on other players), as well as quests that require PVP flagging and dying to progress the questline.

Enemies will be tethered to their respective spawn and pathing locations to prevent players from kiting them to other lower-level quest areas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!