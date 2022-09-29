World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Confirmed For November Release
Blizzard Entertainment confirmed today that they will be releasing World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight into the game on November 28th. The expansion will bring in a ton of new content for the game as you will essentially be thrown into the middle of a new era in Azeroth as the Dragon Isles have awakened. The game will also be selling this new expansion in a few different forms, depending on how badly you want to get involved with it this time around. We got the details for you on all of it here.
Players will discover the Dragon Isles and explore four new zones—each themed around and revealing more about the ancient dragon aspects—all lovingly crafted by the World of Warcraft development team for veteran and new players alike. As the Dragon Isles awaken, so too do long-forgotten secrets, and players will traverse land and sky as they explore what the Dragon Isles has to offer. It is here that they will discover the dracthyr, who have emerged from their long slumber to join the fight and will become available to play during the Dragonflight pre-expansion patch for players who prepurchase the expansion. Able to switch between a humanoid visage and a fearsome draconic form, the dracthyr are highly mobile, and their unique Evoker class can specialize in ranged damage-dealing or in aiding their allies as a healer by harnessing the mystical gifts of dragonkind.
Soar through the skies as you master the all-new skill-based art of Dragonriding, which allows players to take to the air on the back of their own Dragon Isles Drake. There are also millions of combinations of appearances available for Drakes, allowing players to make their companion their own as they learn to fly further, longer, and faster throughout their journey. Players can also express themselves through the new talent system, which allows for creative skill selection at every level so you can play your class however you choose, and through the updated profession system, where players can choose to hone their craft. Alongside the updated Heads-Up Display (HUD) User Interface (UI) system, players may customize both the look and feel of their World of Warcraft experience through the game itself in more ways than ever before.
On November 28, Dragonflight will release with eight dungeons, four of which can be taken on with friends as players build toward the new level cap of 70, while the remaining four can be tackled in the end-game. The first raid of the expansion, Vault of the Incarnates, will be unlocked—at all difficulty levels—on December 13. Dragonflight is available for digital pre-purchase as a Base edition ($49.99 SRP), Heroic edition ($69.99 SRP), and Epic edition ($89.99). Each digital edition includes one or more items for players to celebrate joining forces with the dragonflights as they reclaim their lost realm:
- Base Edition: Includes Drakks, as a pre-purchase bonus pet to accompany you on your quests.
- Heroic Edition: Includes Drakks, as a pre-purchase bonus pet, the new Murkastrasza pet, a Dragonflight-level character boost (level 60), and a new Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount to soar on.
- Epic Edition: Includes all Base and Heroic items, the Timewalker's Hearthstone effect, the Diadem of the Spell-keeper head-slot transmog, the Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog in five color variants, and 30 days of game time.