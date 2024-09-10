Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft

World Of Warcraft Launches Season One of The War Within

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the first season of World Of Warcraft - The War Within, featuring several new bosses and dungeons

Article Summary Blizzard launches World of Warcraft: The War Within Season 1 with new dungeons and bosses.

New 8-boss raid: Nerub-ar Palace, available in Normal, Heroic, and LFR Wing 1.

Season 1 introduces new and returning dungeons, plus four new world bosses.

New PVP season, Delves feature, and upcoming mythic content arriving September 17.

Blizzard Entertainment has released new content for World Of Warcraft – The War Within, as players now have access to the first season of content. The basic idea behind this is that you're getting some new additions to go off and experience that, while they may tie into the new expansion, they are not directly influenced by it or play a part in the storyline. You'll have several new dungeons to explore (as well as some familiar ones), along with a number of bosses to encounter as a party. We have more details about everything you can experience over the next few weeks, and you can read the linger list of patch notes and content additions on their latest blog, as the content is officially live.

World Of Warcraft – The War Within: Season One

While Azeroth's champions have ventured to Khaz Algar to explore its surface and subterranean lands to confront Xal'atath, her nerubian allies, led by Queen Ansurek have been preparing for battle.

New Raid: Nerub-ar Palace Storm the palace to take out Queen Ansurek and her forces in this 8-boss raid. Available in Normal and Heroic difficulties as well as LFR Wing 1.

New Dungeons The new dungeon rotation will be available in Mythic 0 difficulty.

Season 1 Dungeons Ara-kara, City of Echoes City of Threads The Dawnbreaker The Stonevault Mists of Tirna Scithe (Shadowlands) The Necrotic Wake (Shadowlands) Seige of Boralus (Battle for Azeroth) Grim Batol (Cataclysm)

New World Bosses Kordac, the Dormant Protector Aggregation of Horrors Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea Orta, the Broken Mountain

New PVP Season New arena and battleground season begins! Rated battleground solo queue will also be available.

New Feature: Delves Tiers 4+ of Delves unlock along with the new seasonal delve.



And coming on September 17

Nerub-ar Palace: Mythic Difficulty, Story Mode, and LFR Wing 2

Mythic+ Dungeons (+2 and up)

The Great Vault opens

