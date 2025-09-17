Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: World of Warcraft: Legion Remix

World of Warcraft: Legion Remix Arrives This October

World of Warcraft has planned out Halloween 2025 with some very specific content, as Legion Remix will bring back an old favorite

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Legion Remix launches this October as a special seasonal event for Halloween 2025.

Create a Timerunner and replay the Legion expansion from level 10-80 with accelerated progression and new features.

Revamped artifact weapons, challenging Heroic world tier, and reimagined Timeworn Keystone dungeons await players.

Players get five extra character slots, and Timerunners can transfer to The War Within expansion anytime.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details about the next limited-time season event for World of Warcraft, as the Halloween season will be getting the Legion Remix. The theme of this is that Eternus and the Infinite Dragonflight have returned to their explorations of the past, with a focus on the original Legion expansion. Only this one has been given a bit of an upgrade and operates a little differently than how you remember. We have the developer notes below, and you can check out the more detailed blog on their website, as the event will launch on October 7, 2025.

World of Warcraft: Legion Remix

Legion Remix is a time-limited seasonal event where players can create a Timerunner as one of the original 12 Legion classes and replay the entire Legion expansion at an accelerated pace from level 10-80 with some major gameplay twists:

Remixed: Artifact Weapons: Revamped artifact weapons will serve as Legion Remix's player power conduit as Timerunners will unlock powerful traits along any of the five paths (nature, fel, arcane, storm, or holy), and is a system unified across all class artifact weapons.

Revamped artifact weapons will serve as Legion Remix's player power conduit as Timerunners will unlock powerful traits along any of the five paths (nature, fel, arcane, storm, or holy), and is a system unified across all class artifact weapons. World Tier: Heroic: Increase the level of difficulty for world content (including rare spawn enemies and world quests) to invite greater challenges and rewards.

Increase the level of difficulty for world content (including rare spawn enemies and world quests) to invite greater challenges and rewards. Timeworn Keystones: Mythic+ aficionados will be able to take advantage of the steep power curves to see how high they can push their Legion dungeon Timeworn keystones, introducing familiar affixes from the original Legion expansion as well as new ones.

Mythic+ aficionados will be able to take advantage of the steep power curves to see how high they can push their Legion dungeon Timeworn keystones, introducing familiar affixes from the original Legion expansion as well as new ones. More Characters to Level & More Character Slots: All modern WoW players will gain five new character slots, perfect for adding new Timerunners to their character rosters.In a change from the Mists of Pandaria Remix event, and based on player feedback, Timerunner characters will be able to transfer over to The War Within at any time a player chooses (rather than having to wait until the end of the event).

