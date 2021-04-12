World Of Warships: Legends Finally Adds Aircraft Carriers

Wargaming revealed this morning that they have finally added aircraft carriers to the mix in World Of Warships: Legends. Two new aircraft carrier branches join the fleet in the next update along with a new campaign, Arena mode, and second-year activities. Previously, aircraft carriers were just a temporary addition for an event, but this time around they are permanent as you're getting several designs that go all the way up to Tier VII. These carriers are able to strike enemies with squadrons of Dive and Torpedo bombers. That said, they cannot stand up to gunfire from enemy ships for long periods of time before being sunk. So essentially, it's a wasp's nest that can be sunk quickly. We got more info and the trailer below showing off more as the update comes later this month.

Following the Airstrike event in February, there have been a few changes to them, including an automated navigator for when players are controlling aircraft and performance tweaks to increase their combat ability. Players can start commanding American and Japanese aircraft carriers at Tiers III, V, and VII featuring the gargantuan flattops like Lexington and Shōkaku at the top. Naturally, to combat carrier aircraft there are a bunch of additions to modify anti-aircraft weaponry in the form of modules and commander skills, plus a new Defensive Anti-Aircraft Fire consumable for cruisers. The arrival of carriers is sure to shake things up by adding a new layer of combat.

An old legend is appearing as the star of the new "Limit Breaker" campaign: Japanese cruiser Suzuya. This Mogami-class cruiser is in her pre-rebuild form, mounting an absurd fifteen 155 mm (6.1 inch) guns along with her powerful torpedoes. Add in the excellent speed and maneuverability of this ship and you have a force to be reckoned with. Suzuya and her sister ships were originally created as light cruisers, mounting this armament to appear to be following the limitations of the naval treaties, however, once war was on the horizon, they were rearmed with larger weapons. This campaign is conventional, with five weeks and 100 milestones to complete plus the ability to catch up—meaning anyone with admiralty backing can feasibly earn Suzuya.

For those eager to get into a more competitive setting in World Of Warships: Legends, the Arena is back and this time for two week-long seasons. Each season will have its own ruleset, and importantly, Steel Badges are now available for the top three leaderboard brackets, so it's a great time to start boosting your Steel reserves!