World Of Warships: Legends Is Coming To Both Next-Gen Consoles

Wargaming has revealed this morning that their popular World Of Warships: Legends will be coming to both next-gen consoles. The company revealed this morning that on November 9th, they will be adding in a brand new update that adds a group of new Japanese Destroyers along with the new Yasen Butai Leader and Tokyo Express campaigns, which brings two new Legendary Tier destroyer projects to the Bureau. There will also be gameplay improvements to secondary armaments, as well as some Black Friday prep. But most importantly, the update will bring in enhancements for both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X so players who currently own the game can upgrade on either console or will be able to buy a next-gen version of it when they are released. We have more info on the update below.

The Japanese destroyer tech tree will be split this update starting at Tier IV, bringing some alternatives to the tried and true Japanese torpedo boats. The new additions, Minekaze, Hatsuharu, Shiratsuyu, and Akizuki offer more capable main battery guns as you move up the tiers, unlike their older counterparts who focus on torpedoes. The Tier VII Akizuki in particular mounts the superb Japanese 100mm guns, featuring nimble turrets and a high rate of fire! Although more gunfire-focused, these ships still carry the powerful Japanese torpedoes for tricky situations. The entire line is available for research from the start of the update, so players can start unlocking these new destroyers right away.

Two new campaigns will run during the update. For the next four weeks, players can work on the Yasen Butai Leader campaign to unlock the Tier VII Japanese large cruiser Azuma. This super cruiser of sorts was designed to replace the Kongo-class battleships as leaders of the Yasen Butai, or "Night Battle Force." Armed with nine 310mm guns and decently protected, the Azuma can fight almost any target at range with her powerful high-explosive shells. Azuma is defined by her outstanding gunnery and large health pool, fit for long-range combat. Players can battle through the 100 milestones with Admiralty Backing to unlock this monster of a cruiser. Afterwards, the shorter Tokyo Express campaign begins. It will run for two weeks to give players the chance to get the Japanese commander Raizō Tanaka along with a bunch of gear by completing 40 milestones.

The Bureau is getting two new projects for players to work on, namely unlocking the Legendary Tier destroyers Khabarovsk and Shimakaze. Like the other Legendary tier ships, unlocking these destroyers will be a long-term goal attained by logging in daily and acquiring boosts from your fleet and commander roster, as well as participating in battles. Khabarovsk is a large Russian destroyer with a set of punchy 130mm guns, built for gun duels with destroyers and even some cruisers thanks to her comparatively sturdy construction. The Shimakaze is the pinnacle of the Japanese torpedo destroyer concept, carrying fifteen long-range torpedoes and boasting a solid top speed.

There are some gameplay improvements arriving in this update as well, most notably in the form of a new consumable for battleships: Enhanced Secondary Targeting. This will significantly improve the accuracy of your secondary battery guns for 30 seconds, which can couple with a new skill for brawling commanders, as well as tweaks to a few other abilities. Overall, secondary armaments should perform much better after this update!