World Of Warships: Legends Launches The 2021 Holiday Update

Wargaming launched their own holiday update into World Of Warships: Legends today as they cap off 2021 with new additions and decorations. The 3.10 update adds in more ships from The British, the ability to rent some ships that have Legendary Tier status, and a number of decorations to add to your fleet including lighting and more. Here's a rundown of what's now available as soon as you update the game.

The British are coming: The long-awaited Legendary Tier British cruiser HMS Minotaur – a ruthless powerhouse capable of firing dozens of shells a minute – will be earnable through playing the six-week Theseus' Bane campaign before becoming obtainable over at the Bureau in the next update. What's more, the Tier VII Premium battleship HMS Lion will be available to buy with Winter Coins, which players can earn by completing missions and tasks and competing in Arena seasons, and acquiring select bundles in the Store.

Rent Legendary Tier ships: During World Of Warships: Legends Update 3.10, all players can rent the powerful Legendary Tier ships for a limited time. Every player can use their credits for the privilege of boarding any of these 12 ships, including the brand-new Montana, as well as the all-new French "speedy firestarter" cruiser Colbert, and try them out in any of the game modes.

Commander Guises: Also new to this update are Commander Guises. These new cosmetics are special visual effects that can be equipped to players' ships, such as bright shell traces, fireworks, and signal fires when honking the horn. Bringing an all-new layer of cheerful personality to the sea, the first Guises up for sale in the Store are the festive Miss Santa and Snow Maiden!

Season's fleet-ings: Festive additions include the seasonal web event, Winter Gift Flurry. Participating players will receive rewards and share the holiday spirit by sending in-game gifts to others. Through their generosity, players will increase their Secret Santa rating with every gift given and earn a bounty of rewards when the event ends on January 10. Finally, this update includes the Holiday Bureau project, bringing a sleigh of presents, such as unique festive permanent camouflages for selected ships, including the Japanese cruiser Furutaka and British battleship Vanguard.