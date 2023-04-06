World Of Warships: Legends Reveals April 2023 Update World Of Warships: Legends turned four years old this month, as the team at Wargaming has given it an update for April 2023.

Wargaming has released details for the latest update available in World Of Warships: Legends, as the game officially turns four years old. Players have the chance to celebrate the anniversary with some new ship additions, collections that are in the works, a new Arms race mode to play, and a ton of rewards to give out to players. We got the main talking points from the team below, along with an introduction video for the content, as you can read the details patch notes on the game's website.

World Of Warships: Legends Turns Four

Marking four years since the launch of the game's open Beta test, World of Warships: Legends is celebrating its anniversary by sharing a special Loyalty Reward bundle with players. These prizes increase in value based on how long players have been in the game, with seasoned Legends veterans unlocking an exclusive Tier IV destroyer, the French Premium ship Cyclone. Additional rewards can be achieved by completing a special time-limited anniversary mission.

Silver Tsurugi Campaign & Golden Week Content

Celebrations don't stop there! With Golden Week coming up, Legends is introducing a special range of content as a part of the festivities starting April 24. Included in this range are ship skins, a new crate, and a unique Commander guise that comes equipped with its own special voiceover. More Japanese content continues with the new Silver Tsurugi Campaign. Following the classic five-week, 100-milestone format, this campaign culminates in the enviable Japanese Premium battleship Iwami. Worth adding to any armada, Iwami maximizes its incredible accuracy through both lethal torpedoes and rapid-firing main calibre guns.

Collections Come To Legends

Debuting into Legends' waters, Collections enter with this update. Obtained through special crates and across mission chains, these collectibles offer a new way to put together memorabilia. The first of this new series is the 12-card Kaigun collection, themed around Japanese Navy Commanders, ships, and aircraft. For completing this inaugural collection, players will be rewarded with Mikasa '23, sporting a bright new paint job.

Arms Race Mode

Closing out this packed update for World Of Warships: Legends is the launch of three Arena Seasons in Legends. Kicking off April 20, players can battle it out in Arms Race Mode, using ships from Tier VII-Legendary to prove their mettle, depending on the season.

$120,000 In Rewards

Adding to the fun, World of Warships is introducing an exciting month-long opportunity for PC players to win their share of a $120,000 prize pool! Starting April 6, players who unlock three selected newcomer achievements can earn $20 to their PayPal account. Seasoned players can also get in on the action by inviting new players through the Recruiting Station, to unlock $10 per recruit to their wallet.