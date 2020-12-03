World Of Warships Receives A 2020 Holiday Update

Wargaming has revealed details to the latest World Of Warships update on the way that should get you into a more festive mood. The company has added the 0.9.11 update, which includes the VIII Kansas, IX Minnesota, and X Vermont for all players to research. Also running from December 1st-24th, you will get special daily random bundles in the form of an advent calendar from the Armory and can open cards each day to claim their present as well as a personal quest to complete. When completed, you'll get additional Santa's Gift containers, premium time, and doubloons as rewards. Winter Trophies have also been added to the game along with a group of combat missions that will drop every week throughout December. The final reward for completing these missions will be the "New Year" permanent camouflage for Tier VIII ships. The company also talked about what's coming in the update after this headed into 2021. We have some of the details of 0.9.12 below, but you can read more of what's to come in full detail here.

To start 2021 with a bang, Update 0.9.12 offers players a new Dockyard, Snowflakes, free daily random bundles, two temporary festive Campaigns, new ships, and new Commanders, as well as many other rewards. In Update 0.9.12 players will be able to start building a new Japanese battleship, IX Hizen. This new ship is one of the variants of a super battleship project that preceded the development of the Yamato-class ships. To unlock her, players will need to progress through separate phases of the shipbuilding process, completing missions or spending doubloons to earn this iconic vessel. To maintain this theme, the new Kure port will also be added to the game, inspired by Kure harbor in Japan. The last update of the year will feature Snowflakes with hefty holiday bonuses. Captains who secure a victory or earn at least 300 base XP on Tier V or above ships will be rewarded with a holiday Snowflake. Depending on the ship's tier, players will receive Coal, Steel, or Santa's Gift containers for blowing Snowflakes off your ship. In addition, all World Of Warship players will be given three free New Year's Gift containers with the final update of the year. Lastly, two New Campaigns: In Pursuit of Strasbourg and The Ships and Fates will be introduced with 0.9.12 Update. The first New Year temporary Campaign comprises 32 tasks in four missions. The rewards for completing the missions are unique New Year Commanders for Pan-Asian, Italian, or French ships. Completing the Campaign will reward you with VII Strasbourg, adorned in the Winter Holiday permanent camouflage. The second New Year temporary Campaign comprises 36 tasks in six missions. Completing the missions will reward you with researchable ships V Furutaka, V T-22, V Hawkins, V Visby, V Kotovsky, and V New York, all with unique New Year Commanders and Winter permanent camouflages, as well as Santa's Gift containers. Both campaigns will be available until the release of Update 0.10.0.