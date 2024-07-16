World Of Warships Releases New Update For July 2024

Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: Arpeggio of Blue Steel, World of Warships

Wargaming released a new update for World Of Warships this week, as this one covers the month of July with a couple of new additions. The big one is the French Destroyers, which are now in Early Access for you to try out until early September as they work to bring them into the game. As well as the return of a crossover event starting on Friday with the anime Arpeggio of Blue Steel. We have the details below from the team, while the full patch notes are on their website.

World Of Warships – Update 13.6

Get Early Access to a New Line of French Destroyers

Beginning July 11 and running through September 5, a new line of French Destroyers will be sailing into Early Access for players to enjoy. Amongst the roster, legendary ships suited for close-range combat are available, such as the Tier V L'Adroit with its signature torpedoes. In celebration of these new ships, exclusive permanent camouflages will also be available throughout the Early Access event. To commemorate the release of the new French Destroyers, an Event Pass will also be available from July 11 until August 8. Players can progress across two progression lines, unlocking exciting rewards, including permanent camouflages, French Tokens for completing extra levels, and new ships – Tier V L'Adroit and Tier VII Le Hardi.

Arpeggio of Blue Steel Docks Again with a New Wave

The July update also sees the return of a fan-favorite collaboration, as the nautical anime series Arpeggio of Blue Steel docks on July 18 before setting sail on August 15. As part of the new wave of content, a skin for Japanese Tier X battleship ARP Yamato is available to purchase, with the animated Yamato character aboard and a brand-new Hyuga Commander, complete with voiceover. Two beautifully themed flags based on Yamato and Hyuga will also join alongside a special Arpeggio of Blue Steel Crate.

For players who missed out on the previous waves of content, the latest offering in World of Warships will see former content returning for sale. This includes previous premium ships, such as Tier X battleship ARP Yamato and Tier VIII cruiser ARP Takao, along with iconic series favorite Commanders, including Kirishima, Musashi, and Haruna. Finally, for the first time, the Arpeggio of Blue Steel collaboration will also be joining the mobile version of the game, World of Warships: Blitz!

New Modes, Brawls, and More are on the Horizon

World of Warships' July update closes with the introduction of new modes, Brawls, and Ranked Battles. Running for a limited time from July 11 until August 9, Mode Shuffle will pit players against one another in close-quarter battles across three familiar game modes: Airship Escort, Convoy, or Arms Race – the latter of which comes with new changes.

