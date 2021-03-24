World-Splitter Receives An Official Release Date In April

Bumble3ee Interactive and developer NeoBird Games have revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for World-Splitter along with a release date. Originally we thought this game wouldn't be coming out until later in 2021, but as it turns out, we'll be seeing it sooner than expected. The official release date for it is April 21st, 2021, as it will drop onto PC via Steam and all three major consoles (which includes backward compatibility for both next-gen consoles). This is one of those games we're stoked to see as the world mechanic for this puzzle platformer is one of the better ones that will keep you guessing as to how to solve things all the time. But don't take our word for it, you can check out the trailer below and see for yourself how this world-shifting game will play out.

World-Splitter is a 2D² puzzle platformer, challenging you with multidimensional puzzles. You'll travel through wonderful and fantastic worlds that are beautifully animated and full of tricky challenges. The game features a unique gameplay mechanic: A combination of jump & run elements and logical thinking puzzles. Each level consist of two parallel worlds separated by the 'Dimension Rift'. The character can move freely through the Rift and interacts only with the visible parts of both worlds. World-Splitter's twin-stick control scheme allows players to manipulate two parallel rifts as they simultaneously traverse visible parts of each wonderfully animated stage. Save critters across 60 different levels and reach exits while avoiding enemies and taking advantage of interactive objects like levers, mechanical platforms, portals, and gravity fields. Hardcore puzzle enthusiasts will be able to up the ante with settings for restricted win conditions, a medal system, and more. Speedrunners will feel right at home thanks to the inclusion of a variety of time-based challenges.