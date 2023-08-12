Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Mega Cat Studios, WrestleQuest

WrestleQuest Set For Release In Less Than Two Weeks

WrestleQuest has been pushed back a couple of weeks due to an error found in the game, but it due to be released later this month.

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Entertainment confirmed this week that WrestleQuest has been pushed back to later this month. The game was originally earmarked to be released on August 8th, but now the game has a new release date of August 22nd. According to the team's brief notes on the situation, when they were performing final checks on one of the launch platforms, they discovered "it was possible for players to lose their save game progress when playing WrestleQuest on multiple different devices." Because of this, they decided to take the time to fix the issue and push it back. But at least it's not a long delay as we'll see it in a couple of weeks.

"In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful on his quest to become one of the all-time greats while he powerbombs, slams, and suplexes his way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage, our hero must immerse himself in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test his athleticism but his will and conscience too. Throughout the game, players will experience classic turn-based RPG combat that mixes real-time action with tactical choices, as they wrestle through a richly detailed and fantastic storyline, starting out as a newcomer, before ascending the ranks and becoming the sport's greatest star, with help from legendary wrestlers that span the ages."

"The pixel-art graphics and overall visual style perfectly represent the combined worlds of wrestling, toys, and action figures. Players will meet and interact with a host of legends as they progress through their quest, including "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more. With tons of side missions, bonus content, and much more, this is the ultimate main event that you won't want to miss."

