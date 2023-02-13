WWE 2K23 Reveals Full Roster Available At Launch
2K Games dropped the entire roster that will be available for WWE 2K23 when the game comes out next month, including the first packs.
2K Games has released the full roster of playable superstars in WWE 2K23, with a number of additions for you to choose from, past and present. With a few exceptions, the game basically has the entire roster to choose from on both Raw and Smackdown, as well as NXT, WWE Legends, and some oddities thrown into the mix. (Plus, can we just say, not cool having Mr. McMahon in the game at this point.) You can check out the full roster down below, as it will be released in about a month on March 17th, 2023.
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Aliyah
- André the Giant
- Angel Garza
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Bobby Lashley
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bret "The Hit Man" Hart
- Brie Bella
- British Bulldog
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bruno Sammartino
- Brutus Creed
- Butch
- Cactus Jack
- Cameron Grimes
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Chyna
- Cody Rhodes
- Commander Azeez
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dana Brooke
- Dexter Lumis
- Diesel
- DOINK
- Dolph Ziggler
- Dominik Mysterio
- Doudrop
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Elias
- Eric Bischoff
- Erik
- Ezekiel
- Faarooq
- Giovanni Vinci
- Finn Bálor
- Gigi Dolin
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- Happy Corbin
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Humberto Carillo
- The Hurricane
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- IYO SKY
- Ivar
- Jacy Jayne
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts
- JD McDonagh
- Jerry "The King" Lawler
- Jey Uso
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- Joaquin Wilde
- JBL
- John Cena
- Julius Creed
- Kane
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lacey Evans
- Liv Morgan
- Lita
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig Kaiser
- MACE
- "Macho Man" Randy Savage
- Madcap Moss
- Mansoor
- Matt Riddle
- Maryse
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mr. McMahon
- Mustafa Ali
- MVP
- Natalya
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Nikki Bella
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Omos
- Otis
- Queen Zelina
- Randy Orton
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Reggie
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Ricochet
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Roxanne Perez
- R-Truth
- Sami Zayn
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Scott Hall
- Seth Rollins
- Shane McMahon
- Shanky
- Shawn Michaels
- Shayna Bazler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Solo Sikoa
- Sonya Deville
- Stacy Keibler
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- Stephanie McMahon
- Syxx
- Tamina
- T-BAR
- Ted DiBiase
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Titus O'Neil
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Veer Mahaan
- GUNTHER
- Wes Lee
- Xavier Woods
- Xia Li
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
- Zoey Stark
WWE 2K23 RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK
- Brock Lesnar '01
- The Prototype
- Randy Orton '02
- Leviathan
BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK
- Bad Bunny