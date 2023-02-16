WWE 2K23 Reveals John Cena-Centric Career Mode Relive some of the biggest moments and toughest matches in John Cena's career with a new retrospective in WWE 2K23.

2K Games have revealed more about WWE 2K23 as there is an interesting version of career mode to play, as you get to explore John Cena's career. The showcase called "Never Give Up" will have you taking on some of Cena's greatest challenges, from his debut where he took on Kurt Angle (seen below) all the way to his championship victories, and some of the fights he had that tested him with only pride on the line. The team has released an in-depth Ringside Report written by Showcase Lead Designer at Visual Concepts, Dino Zucconi, in which the go into detail about how they created these challenges and how you overcome them. We also have clips of some of the matches for you below.

"In a fresh take on the 2K Showcase formula, players will step into the shoes of some of Cena's greatest opponents and prove they have what it takes to defeat the all-time great. "Never Give Up" introduces a new take on the Showcase formula for WWE 2K23, with iconic matches and in-game innovations, including:"

John Cena's Toughest Losses: Go toe-to-toe with John Cena across each portion of his career, from a young unknown challenging Kurt Angle on SmackDown in 2002, to SummerSlam 2021 as Cena took on the Head of the Table, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and everything in between;

Go toe-to-toe with John Cena across each portion of his career, from a young unknown challenging Kurt Angle on SmackDown in 2002, to SummerSlam 2021 as Cena took on the Head of the Table, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and everything in between; An Interactive Sports Documentary: Hear directly from Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect himself through interspersed vignettes, explaining the history and importance of each match;

Hear directly from Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect himself through interspersed vignettes, explaining the history and importance of each match; Fresh, Varied Gameplay: Play as John Cena's greatest and toughest opponents, keeping each match fresh with new move sets and strategies;

Play as John Cena's greatest and toughest opponents, keeping each match fresh with new move sets and strategies; See John Cena Across Eras: Face-off against different versions of John Cena through the years, from his debut to the Doctor of Thuganomics, and the leader of the "Cenation" who has faced some of the baddest Superstars to ever set foot in a WWE ring;

Face-off against different versions of John Cena through the years, from his debut to the Doctor of Thuganomics, and the leader of the "Cenation" who has faced some of the baddest Superstars to ever set foot in a WWE ring; Slingshot Technology: Fast-paced gameplay flawlessly transitions to live-action historical footage for a truly immersive experience.