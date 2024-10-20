Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 Releases Bray Wyatt Edition & Bundle

Brey Wyatt fans rejoice! There's a new version of WWE 2K24 focused on the Superstar, along with a DLC pack for those who own the game

2K Games has released a pair of Bray Wyatt-centric pieces for WWE 2K24, as they have given us the Bray Wyatt Edition and the Bundle DLC. Basically, this is a full edition of the game with all of the Wyatt material included in the game right away. However, if you already own the game and don't need a second edition of it, the content is available as a stand-alone DLC pack. You get a couple of different versions of Wyatt, along with his brother Bo Dallas, and a version of The Fiend that never came to TV. We have more info below and the trailer above as its available right now.

WWE 2K24 – Bray Wyatt Edition

Co-designed by Bray Wyatt and Jason Baker of Callosum Studios, the creative brainchild of Baker and special effects legend Tom Savini, the new, unrealized version of "The Fiend" was to be featured in Wyatt's return to WWE programming, which never came to be. Complete with a redesigned mask and a new lantern featuring "The Fiend's" horrific grimace, this next evolution of the character is only available in WWE 2K24. Known for his multiple enigmatic, compelling personas, his unique blend of charisma, in-ring prowess, and storytelling ability, Bray Wyatt captured the imagination of wrestling fans around the world. Whether portraying the eerie cult leader of The Wyatt Family, the mysterious host of the Firefly Fun House, or the terrifying monstrosity "The Fiend," Bray brought a mystique and creativity to WWE that left an indelible mark on the industry.

The WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition includes:

WWE 2K24 Base Game

Bray Wyatt Edition Pack: The debut of a playable, brand-new alternate version of "The Fiend" never featured in WWE programming; Playable in-game Mattel Bray Wyatt action figure; Updated playable Uncle Howdy featuring Bo Dallas; "The Fiend"-themed championship belt; Firefly Funhouse MyFACTION manager card; 15,000 VC;



