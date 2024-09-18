Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 Releases New Global Superstars DLC Pack

2K Games has released the latest character pack for WWE 2K24, as they travel the globe for the Global Superstars DLC Pack

2K Games has released its latest character pack for WWE 2K24, as it brings in more of an international flavor with the Global Superstars Pack. Had they not included two of the men's roster talent, this would have easily just been a major update to the women's roster. But the set of international superstars includes Australian-American Nia Jax, Americans Jade Cargill and returning legend Michelle McCool, Puerto Rican wrestler Carlito, Irish superstar Lyra Valkyria, Japanese star Kairi Sane, and Mexican star Dragon Lee. We have more info or you below as the pack is available now.

WWE 2K24 – Global Superstars Pack

Powerhouse Nia Jax is the current and two-time WWE Women's Champion, Queen of the Ring and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. Making her WWE 2K franchise debut, statuesque Jade Cargill, one half of the current and two-time Women's Tag Team Champions alongside WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition cover Superstar Bianca Belair, brings superheroic size and strength to the ring. A member of the villainous Judgment Day faction, the crafty Carlito is a former United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, WWE Tag Team Champion and World Tag Team Champion, complete with his shiny, red apple as a useable object. Lyra Valkyria is a former NXT Women's Champion and rising star on the Raw roster.

WWE Legend Michelle McCool is a two-time WWE Divas Champion and a two-time WWE Women's Champion. The high-flying Kairi Sane is a former NXT Women's Champion, two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and winner of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. Rounding out the pack, masked luchador Dragon Lee is a former NXT North American Championship and a member of the Latino World Order faction. Each playable character also comes with their own MyFACTION card, and they collectively bring over 77 new moves and taunts into the game, which can also be used for custom Superstars in the creation suite.

