Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: jimmy hart, Post Malone, Sensational Sherri, The Headbangers, The Honky Tonk Man, WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 Releases The Post Malone & Friends Pack

2K Games have released a brand new DLC pack for WWE 2K24, as you can now play as (or beat up) Post Malone with other WWE legends.

Article Summary WWE 2K24 drops the Post Malone & Friends DLC with playable music-connected Legends.

Icons like Sensational Sherri, The Honky Tonk Man, and The Headbangers join the lineup.

Jimmy Hart's infamous megaphone is now an in-game usable object for bouts.

New move sets and taunts added, expanding the creation suite's customization options.

2K Games has released the latest DLC pack for WWE 2K24, as the Post Malone & Friends Pack is available now. The big addition in this pack is Malone, who you can now either play as or enjoy kicking the crap out of, depending on how you feel about the guy. But he isn't alone as they've included four more legends in the pack as you have a trio of Hall Of Famers and an iconic tag team from the '90s. We have the details for you and some images, as you can download the pack today.

WWE 2K24 – Post Malone & Friends Pack

Joining Post Malone in the Post Malone & Friends Pack are an array of Legends with music connections, including Sensational Sherri, The Headbangers, The Honky Tonk Man, and Manager Jimmy Hart. WWE Hall of Famer Sensational Sherri, a former WWE Women's Champion, was perhaps best known as the villainous manager of "Macho Man" Randy Savage, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, and "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels, even providing vocals for the original version of his entrance theme, "Sexy Boy." The heavy metal-themed tag team duo of Mosh and Thrasher, collectively known as The Headbangers, brought their dance moves and attitudes straight from the mosh pit and into the late 90s WWE ring, capturing the WWE Tag Team Championship, while Thrasher also held the WWE Hardcore Championship.

Finally, The Honky Tonk Man brings his swiveling hips and sideburns to the WWE 2K24 ring, accompanied by Manager "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart, whose signature megaphone will also be available as a usable foreign object. Boasting the second-longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reign in history at 454 days, The Honky Tonk Man was a force to be reckoned with Hart in his corner, always ready to distract referees and opponents. These Superstars bring 45 new moves and taunts into the game, which can also be used for custom Superstars in the creation suite. Each playable Superstar and Post Malone also comes with their own MyFACTION card. The Post Malone & Friends Pack is available for individual purchase, or as part of Season Pass, which is included in the Deluxe Edition, and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition of WWE 2K24. The previously announced ECW Punk Pack is also available now, featuring "The Best in the World" CM Punk and an array of hardcore ECW Legends.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!