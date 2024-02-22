Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: wwe, WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 Reveals Roster Of Playable Legends Roster

For those looking to play as their favorite wrestler from the past, WWE 2K24 has revealed all of the legends coming to the roster.

2k Games revealed more of the WWE 2K24 roster this morning, as we now know all of the playable Legends and Alumni who will be in the game at launch. The team dropped the full roster list, which we have the Legends portions for you below, giving us a full scope of everything we can expect to see in the game. Some of the more obvious names are here, like Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Steve Austin, The Rock, Andre The Giant, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, etc. But then some interesting names come up in the mix. First off, Muhammad Ali, who was teased in the trailer, is here. However, no Gorilla Monsoon, who was the guy he fought against back in the WWWF. Ken Shamrock, Farooq, Stacy Keibler, and Wade Barrett stood out to us since they haven't been frequent additions to previous games. And just to address the elephant in the room, no, Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon are not here, but Stephanie and Shane are. Enjoy the full list, as the game will be out on March 5, 2024.

WWE 2K24 Legends/Alumni

"Macho Man" Randy Savage

"Ravishing" Rick Rude

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

"Superstar" Billy Graham*

Andre The Giant

Bad Bunny

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Boogeyman

Booker T

Bray Wyatt

Bret "Hitman" Hart

British Bulldog

Bruno Sammartino

Cactus Jack

Chyna

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Dude Love

Dusty Rhodes*

Eddie Guerrero

Eric Bischoff

Eve Torres

Faarooq

Harley Race

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Jake "The Snake" Roberts

JBL

Jerry "The King" Lawler

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

John Cena

Kane

Ken Shamrock

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lita

Mankind

Maryse

Mighty Molly

Molly Holly

Muhammad Ali

Razor Ramon

Rick Steiner

Ricky Steamboat

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Ronda Rousey

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

Stardust*

Syxx

Ted DiBiase

The Fiend

The Hurricane

The Rock

The Undertaker

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Uncle Howdy

Vader

Wade Barrett

William Regal

X-Pac

Yokozuna

