WWE 2K24 Reveals Roster Of Playable Legends Roster
For those looking to play as their favorite wrestler from the past, WWE 2K24 has revealed all of the legends coming to the roster.
2k Games revealed more of the WWE 2K24 roster this morning, as we now know all of the playable Legends and Alumni who will be in the game at launch. The team dropped the full roster list, which we have the Legends portions for you below, giving us a full scope of everything we can expect to see in the game. Some of the more obvious names are here, like Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Steve Austin, The Rock, Andre The Giant, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, etc. But then some interesting names come up in the mix. First off, Muhammad Ali, who was teased in the trailer, is here. However, no Gorilla Monsoon, who was the guy he fought against back in the WWWF. Ken Shamrock, Farooq, Stacy Keibler, and Wade Barrett stood out to us since they haven't been frequent additions to previous games. And just to address the elephant in the room, no, Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon are not here, but Stephanie and Shane are. Enjoy the full list, as the game will be out on March 5, 2024.
WWE 2K24 Legends/Alumni
- "Macho Man" Randy Savage
- "Ravishing" Rick Rude
- "Rowdy" Roddy Piper
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- "Superstar" Billy Graham*
- Andre The Giant
- Bad Bunny
- Batista
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Boss Man
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret "Hitman" Hart
- British Bulldog
- Bruno Sammartino
- Cactus Jack
- Chyna
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dude Love
- Dusty Rhodes*
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eric Bischoff
- Eve Torres
- Faarooq
- Harley Race
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts
- JBL
- Jerry "The King" Lawler
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- John Cena
- Kane
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Kurt Angle
- Lita
- Mankind
- Maryse
- Mighty Molly
- Molly Holly
- Muhammad Ali
- Razor Ramon
- Rick Steiner
- Ricky Steamboat
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Ronda Rousey
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stardust*
- Syxx
- Ted DiBiase
- The Fiend
- The Hurricane
- The Rock
- The Undertaker
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Uncle Howdy
- Vader
- Wade Barrett
- William Regal
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna