Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: demolition, Kelly Kelly, WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Adds Demolition and Kelly Kelly To Season Two

WWE Hall of Famers Demolition are available now in Season 2 of WWE 2K26, along with Kelly Kelly and a slew of other additions

Article Summary Demolition—Ax, Smash, and Crush—join WWE 2K26 Season 2 with classic looks and their signature moves.

Kelly Kelly makes her WWE 2K26 debut, bringing her Divas era legacy and unique entrance to the roster.

Season 2 adds new Personas for Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Becky Lynch, each with fresh entrance animations.

Unlock new Create-A-Superstar parts, moves, and exclusive Ringside Pass content in WWE 2K26 Season 2.

2K Games has revealed the next piece of new content coming to WWE 2K26, as a new set of Hall of Famers is being added to Season 2 in time for their induction. The team is adding all three members of Demolition (Ax, Smash, and Crush) to the game, rocking their classic leather look, and hopefully using their original theme song performed by Rick Derringer rather than the modernized one they put in the trailer you see above. The game will also add one of the most recognizable names from the company's Divas era, Kelly Kelly, and a host of other content to spice up the season. We have more details from the developers here, along with the Ringside Notes available on their site, as Season 2 is live today.

Here Comes The Ax, and Here Comes The Smasher! WWE 2K26 Launches Season 2

Making their debut in 1987, Demolition, consisting of Ax and Smash, cut a menacing appearance in studded leather gear and face paint, stomping into the arena to the tune of one of the most iconic entrance themes in WWE history. Their dreaded "Demolition Decapitation" finishing maneuver combined a backbreaker and flying elbow drop, and brought a brutal end to many of their matches. Joined by Crush in 1990, Demolition would capture the WWE Tag Team Championships three times and solidify their status as future WWE Hall of Famers. Their finisher, entrance theme, and both two-man and three-man entrance animations will all be available in WWE 2K26.

Debuting as a dancer, tantalizing ECW crowds at just 19 years old, Kelly Kelly crossed paths with an array of personalities, including WWE 2K26 Standard Edition cover star CM Punk, The Sandman, and Torrie Wilson, before joining the "Extreme Exposé" dance crew and eventually becoming an in-ring competitor. Making her way to Raw, then SmackDown, then back to Raw via the WWE Draft, Kelly Kelly defeated Brie Bella in 2011 to win the WWE Divas Championship. She also captured the WWE 24/7 Championship at the Raw Reunion event in 2019, becoming the first female competitor to hold the title.

Three unique new Personas available in the Ringside Pass Season 2 Premium Track emerge straight from the Wasteland of Kairos: Rhea Ripley "Ripper Queen," CM Punk "Ripper," with and without mask, and Becky Lynch "Lilith." Each of these new Personas comes with unique entrance music and animations that can also be used with other Superstars or Create-A-Superstars, including massive mechanical limbs and flaming wings. A total of 19 customizable parts, including a "Ripper" mask, are also included.

Throughout the Premium Track of the Ringside Pass, players will also find some new Create-A-Superstar parts and moves, including Stephanie McMahon's black corset and thigh-high boots from WrestleMania 32, and a collection of Ripple Junction shirts.

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