Wyrdeer Raid Day Goes Down Today In Pokémon GO

Niantic introduces the new species Wyrdeer to Pokémon GO as part of today's Wyrdeer Raid Day. Wyrdeer first debuted in Legends: Arceus.

Article Summary Wyrdeer, a new Hisuian Pokémon, has arrived in Pokémon GO Raid Battles today.

Shiny Wyrdeer debuts with increased chances during the Wyrdeer Raid Day event.

Enjoy special event bonuses like extra Raid Passes from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Winter Wonderland event offers more trades, less Stardust for trades, and bonuses.

The new Hisuian Pokémon Wyrdeer debuts today in Pokémon GO. This is a new evolution for Stantler that was introduced initially in the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. That game was an open-world RPG that traveled through the ancient history of the Pokémon universe to a time when the region we now know as Sinnoh was called Hisui. During this time, some species appeared differently while others, like the Starters evolved differently, and other species got brand new evolutions, like Stantler into Wyrdeer. Wyrdeer will not initially be released as evolvable from Stantler, but rather as an encounterable Raid Boss that can be caught in its Shiny form. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Wyrdeer Raid Day:

Date and time: Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. New Pokémon: Wyrdeer, a new evolution of Stantler, will be released in special three-star Raids. It has not yet been clarified if we will actually be able to evolve Stantler up into Wydeer, a form that is exclusive to the ancient region of Hisui.

Wyrdeer, a new evolution of Stantler, will be released in special three-star Raids. It has not yet been clarified if we will actually be able to evolve Stantler up into Wydeer, a form that is exclusive to the ancient region of Hisui. Shiny odds: Wyrdeer will be released in its Shiny form as well. Its Shiny rate will be boosted during its Raid Day event.

Wyrdeer will be released in its Shiny form as well. Its Shiny rate will be boosted during its Raid Day event. Event Bonuses: As you may have surmised, Wyrdeer will appear more frequently in raids. Boosted Shiny rate for Wyrdeer during event hours. Up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward. The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. PST to Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. PST.



There will also be bonuses today for the Winter Wonderland event, themed to Wyrdeer Raid Day:

Date and time: Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Event bonus: Up to five Special Trades can be made a day. Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust. 2× XP for winning Raid Battles. PokéStop Showcases featuring "event-themed Pokémon"

Collection Challenge: Wyrdeer will feature as an encounter for a catch and evolution-themed Collection Challenge. Holiday Attire Psyduck will feature as an encounter for a trade-focused Collection Challenge. Holiday Attire Psyduck will later feature as a major part of the Winter Holiday Part 2 event, starting on Christmas Day.

