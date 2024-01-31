Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: controller, xbox

Xbox Unveils New Line Of Vapor Wireless Controller

Xbox revealed a new line of controller designs this week as players can get their hands on the new Vapor Wireless series.

Article Summary Xbox launches new Vapor Wireless Controller Collection with custom designs.

Special Edition Dream Vapor controller features pink-purple swirl with unique grips.

Vapor Collection offers six color patterns and personalized components customization.

Controllers boast 40-hour battery life, Bluetooth, and Xbox Wireless connectivity.

Xbox has a new set of controllers on the market this week, as players can get the Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller Collection. This is a brand new colorway selection that looks pretty rad as they have given you six different tops to choose from and create a completely customized controller to your taste. The team also revealed a new Special Edition version called the Dream Vapor, which has been designed with a pink and purple color swirl, complete with rubberized purple diamond-pattern grips, button mapping, and Bluetooth. Plus, there is a new Vapor Hoodie series with the same color options if you desire to match it with your choice. The standard collection versions are going for about $60 a piece (depending on the retailer), while the Dream Vaopr is going for $70. We have a few snippets of info below for you from today's Xbox Wire post.

Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller Collection

The Vapor series with Xbox Design Lab brings some of the most unique controller designs available for your customization, offering six top-case options with swirling color patterns. If green is your thing, the Electric Vapor top case merges the bold Electric Volt and the iconic Velocity Green, while the Nocturnal Vapor top case draws you in with its Dark Green and Grey swirl. Feel the heat with the Fire Vapor top case, featuring a fiery red and orange swirl, or opt for the cool and collected Stormcloud Vapor, with a sleek blue swirl design. If pink and purple are your power colors, look no further than the Cyber Vapor top case, showcasing a lively pink and purple swirl, or enter in the dreamy hues of the Dream Vapor top case with its soft pink and soft purple swirl. Once you've selected one of these unique Vapor top cases, it's time to personalize further by choosing from a variety of button and thumbstick styles. You can even enhance your design with metallic triggers and D-pads, rubberized side and back grips, and add a personalized engraving for the finishing touch.

Dream Vapor

Alternatively, enter dreamland with our newest Special Edition design, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor. Using the pink and purple top case from the Vapor collection, we've dreamt up a Special Edition controller that highlights the best that this colorway has to offer. The subtle pink-purple swirl is extended to the rest of the design, featuring soft pink thumbsticks, bumpers, triggers, and a hybrid D-pad. What you'll find unique about this Special Edition controller is the inclusion of purple rubberized side grips, soft pink ABXY buttons with purple accents, and an exclusive Dynamic Background that brings this amazing design over to your Xbox Series X|S console.

All controllers within the Vapor Collection include all the incredible features fans can expect with our newest generation of controllers. This includes a battery life of up to 40* hours of gameplay, allowing you to stay immersed in the action for longer. Enter every reality of gaming via the Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless connection, enabling you to connect and play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android devices.

