Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Is Coming To Tetris 99 For New Maximus Cup

Its time for a new Maximus Cup to happen in Tetris 99, and this time around, Nintendo is getting Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in on it.

Nintendo revealed new details today about the next Maximus Cup coming to Tetris 99, as players will be getting a Xenoblade Chronicles 3-themed event. As is the case with all of these small online competitions, you'll need to log into the game using your Nintendo Switch Online account to take part, then starting on September 29 and running all the way until October 2, you'll compete against other players to rack up as many points as you can to unlock special cosmetics and other items in the game themed around the latest title in the Xenoblade franchise. You can read more about the event below as it will kick off this coming Friday.

"The Tetris 99 35th Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on Sept. 29 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 2. To participate, any Nintendo Switch Online member just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Xenoblade Chronicles 3."

"In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations join forces to learn the truth behind their conflict. Along the way, they meet dynamic characters and explore the vast, natural splendor of their world. Plus, access additional content with the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass DLC – including the new story scenario Future Redeemed. The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game and Expansion Pass DLC are available now."

