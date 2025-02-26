Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games, Xenoblade, Xenoblade Chronicles | Tagged: Xenoblade Chronicles X, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Releases Overview Video

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has a new video out as Nintendo provides a better overview of the game ahead of launch

Nintendo released a new trailer today for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, as they provided an overview of the game for players old and new. They called this a trailer, but honestly, six and a half minutes of footage is no trailer. This is a cavalcade of information showcasing all of the things they improved from the WiiU title, along with what's still here so fans of the original know what's up. This is about as good of a look as we could hope for from the game without it being in a Direct livestream. Enjoy the video above as the game arrives on March 20, 2025.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

The year is 2054. Humans have fled Earth amid a destructive intergalactic war. As one of the survivors and a member of the New Los Angeles (NLA) colony, it's your mission to help build a new home on the sprawling, hostile planet of Mira. Explore this seamless open world across five otherworldly continents teeming with unknown creatures – some of which are epic in scale – and fight for the future of humanity. Once you have proven yourself to the BLADE organization, you can also unlock a powerful Skell: Your giant, customizable mech that's proficient in exploration and combat to assist you in your adventures across Mira. While you go about the reconstruction effort, you'll get to know the people of NLA, help them with their problems, and build affinity with your party members to unlock quests that contain rare gear and other rewards to earn. Plus, join an online squad and take on multiplayer-specific missions, including extra-challenging Global Nemesis Battles! You can even recruit the avatars of other players to your team in the main story.

Exploration: Mira is a sprawling world with five massive continents, each with its own distinct biomes, weather, and diverse array of organisms. You can move seamlessly between these continents, traveling to any location or point of interest you like. Of course, the journey won't be without its dangers, so prepare accordingly.

New Los Angeles: Your new home and one of the last bastions of humanity. New Los Angeles (NLA) is the center of human activity on Mira. In this large city, the survivors of the wrecked USS White Whale live their lives. NLA is divided into districts – including commercial, industrial, BLADE, and residential – where you can take in the sights, interact with allies and residents, purchase new weapons and gear, and much more.

Battle System: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition features a fast-paced, action-packed battle system. While in combat, you can freely move around to gain a tactical advantage and employ a variety of customizable special attacks and skills called Arts. These Arts will vary based on the Class of each character. Fight, gain experience, and take down enemies of all shapes and sizes – you may even cross paths with some particularly nasty (and enormous!) foes.

Missions: Early on, you'll join the Builders of the Legacy After the Destruction of Earth (BLADE) organization to assist the residents of NLA and Earth's survivors. Throughout the game, you'll help with various requests given to you by characters you encounter as well as by BLADE itself. These missions will further the story, strengthen your affinity with your party members, confer various rewards and more.

Skells: Skells are powerful armored vehicles developed by humanity that can fly, transform into vehicles, and wield immense strength in battle. Once you prove yourself to the BLADE organization, you'll unlock the ability to pilot your own Skell. There are multiple Skells that can be obtained, each with different characteristics and customizable to suit your combat style.

Online Features: Join a squad of up to 31 other players online* and work together to complete tasks such as collecting a certain number of items or felling specific enemies. Up to four squad members can also team up online and face off against powerful foes. You can even recruit the avatars of other players to your team in the main story.

Uncover More Story Content: New adventures await on Mira, featuring a new location to explore, new characters to encounter, and newly added story content to experience that's exclusive to Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. The fight isn't over yet – humanity still needs you!

