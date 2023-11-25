Posted in: Games, Privateer Press, Tabletop | Tagged: Warmachine MKIV

Privateer Press Announces New Expansion For Warmachine MKIV

Privateer Press revealed that they have a new expansion on the way for Warmachine MKIV, featuring two new armies to fight with.

Privateer Press revealed this week that they have a new expansion on the way for Warmachine MKIV, bringing two new armies to the tabletop game. The expansion will help boost one of the game's newest armies, the piratical Brineblood Marauders, as well as add a multi-model cadre, the Cygnar Storm Forge. Both of these armies are currently available as they are for sale on the company's website and at local game shops as the Brinebloods Expansion sells for $130, with the Storm Forge Cadre going for $100. We have more details and a quote from the company about the expansions below.

The Brineblood Marauders Army Expansion contains 13 models and includes a new warlock, Captain Shadowtongue, to lead the pirate forces and unlock new fighting capabilities with the character solo, First Mate Hargor Stormjaw. With an additional two new command attachments, a new unit, and three new solos, including the Pyg Dirge—an airborne bomber—players will add enough options to their Core Army Starter to field 75- and 100-point armies (provided they have at least three cohort models). For Warmachine MKIV Cygnar players, the Storm Forge cadre also includes a new warcaster, Mechanik Adept Sparkhammer, and a new character solo, Specialist Tyson Vos, both of which generate new strategic and tactical opportunities when combined with any Storm Legion or future Gravediggers forces. The Weather Tower Weapon Crew solo and the Storm Callers and Storm Vanes units add to the devastation this cadre brings to the battle when it is confronted by any enemy.

"The Brineblood expansion puts the first Warmachine MKIV warlock-led army on equal footing with its warcaster counterparts in this edition, so it's very exciting to see the Hordes side of Warmachine filling out," said Matthew D. Wilson, creative director of Privateer Press. "As well, Cadres open up new list-building opportunities for players, acting as a bridge between the armies of new MKIV Factions, and we're looking forward to introducing Cadres for each of the MKIV Factions in the future."

