XPG Launches Spectrix S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 Solid State Drive

This week, XPG announced that they have launched the Spectrix S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 Solid State Drive. This is a cool compact version of their previous SSD models that is specifically targeted at gamers so you have a storage drive that will access and play your PC titles quickly. The SSD comes in two models, as you can snag a 500GB version for $65, or you can upgrade to a 1TB version for $125. You can currently get this SSD through ADATA as well as retailers like Best Buy ad Adorama, but primarily online through Amazon, NewEgg, etc. Here's some info on the device from the company.

The XPG Spectrix S20G is an SSD built with form and performance in mind with its distinct x-shaped RBG lighting and excellent read/write speeds. The XPG Spectrix S20G is a gaming SSD through and through and its styling reflects this. It sports a distinctive and prominent x-shaped RGB design that outshines the competition. The RGB light effects can be customized via software. What's more, a hairline-brushed finish gives the SSD a formidable yet elegant look that will intimidate and impress. Users can accelerate their gaming experiences with the NVMe 1.3-compliant Spectrix S20G. Built with 3D NAND Flash and sporting read/write speeds of 2500/1800MB/s, users will be able to load games faster and enjoy smoother gameplay. It works with all the latest Intel and AMD platforms for no-hassle compatibility. The XPG Spectrix S20G supports LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology to detect and fix a wider range of data errors. Plus, with AES 256-bit encryption, data security and integrity is ensured. For peace of mind, every component on the SpectrixS20G has passed meticulous screening, testing, and certification. It also comes backed by a 5-year limited warranty.