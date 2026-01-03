Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: bleach, Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls, Tamsoft

Yhwach Added To Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls In Latest DLC

Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls has added a new DLC character as Yhwach, the supreme Quincy King and leader of the Wandenreich is available

Article Summary Yhwach joins Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls as the newest DLC character, available via the Season Pass.

Unleash Yhwach's evolving power through the Kaiser Gesang system to access stronger forms and abilities.

Take advantage of Yhwach's versatile fighting style, featuring the Sankt Bogen bow and transforming sword.

Battle with beloved Bleach characters, harnessing unique sword skills and awakening powerful special moves.

Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft released another DLC character for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls before the holidays kicked in, as Yhwach, the supreme Quincy King and leader of the Wandenreich has been added to the game. Adding another iconic character to the mix, who you can't really tell if he's truly evil or not, you now have someone who wields an impressive amount of power with several techniques to get the job done, not relying on any one specific strategy for players to exploit. You can check out more in the latest trailer here as he is available as part of the Season Pass.

Yhwach

Yhwach is a late-game powerhouse, with his gameplay revolving around unlocking ultimate strength through the Kaiser Gesang system. At the start of battle, most of his strongest moves are locked, and he gradually gains new abilities and transformations, eventually reaching his true form with overwhelming strength. Beginning with his spiritual bow, the Sankt Bogen, Yhwach turns it into a sword as his power grows, significantly boosting his combat capabilities.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, players can engage in thrilling, action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise, including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Players can use each character's moves, or Zanpakuto action, to knock down their opponent's reishi in a 1-v-1 action battle, reducing their konpaku, or overall health bar. After damaging their opponent, players can unleash key combos to destroy multiple konpaku and turn the tide of battle. Accumulate Fighting Spirit while attacking to enter an awakened state and unleash a special move.

