Yogscast Games Announces Border Pioneer & Stray Path

Yogscast Games revealed two new games coming out in the behinning of February, as Border Pioneer and Stray Path are on the way

Indie game developer Gamersky and publisher Yogscast Games have announced two new titles on the way in February: Border Pioneer and Stray Path. The two titles offer different experiences for players, as Border Pioneer will have you embark on a journey to tame the frontier by building towns across the lands, while Stray Path mixes adventure and strategy mechanics into one with a FreeCell roguelike title. Both games are set to be released on the same day, February 6, for Steam. We have more details about both and their respective trailers for you to check out.

Border Pioneer

As the saying goes, if you build it, they will come… and try to knock it down. The perfect blend of city-builder and tower defense, Border Pioneer gives players the opportunity to forge the fortresses of their dreams, and watch it all crash and burn before their eyes. In deliciously nostalgic pixel style, this upcoming strategy game offers an array of treacherous terrains, diverse foes and unforeseen dangers to discover as players expand their borders. As unchartered territories are claimed and enemies are vanquished, players are rewarded with new elements to help grow and fortify their settlements.

Stray Path

Not all cities are ruled from the top – sometimes the strings are being pulled from the seedy back alleys of the towns themselves. Stray Path takes players on a journey through dark roads and twisted forests, where every choice is crucial as they attempt to find a way out amidst countless dangers and secrets. From curious cats to buff beast tamers, players must select an adventurer and embark on their adventure. One by one, cards are flipped and the mysteries of the path ahead are revealed. Will there be treasure? Vicious adversaries? Or perhaps even a chance to run? Every decision has a consequence.

