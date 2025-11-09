Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamersky, Infinity Sweeper, Longshot Studio, The Gate Must Stand, Yogscast Games

Yogscast Games Reveals Infinity Sweeper and The Game Must Stand

Yogscast Games decided to reveal two games at the same time being published under their label with Infinity Sweeper and The Game Must Stand

Yogscast Games revealed two new titles this past week that they will release under their banner, as we got our first look at Infinity Sweeper and The Game Must Stand. Both games offer a little something different, as one takes minsweeeping mechanics to a new level, while the other has you doing tower defense on a gate with roguelike mechanics. We have details on both below as we wait to learn more about their releases.

The Gate Must Stand

A roguelike tower defense game, set in a dark fantasy world where players defend the city of Belrak from invading forces. Pick a hero and battle alongside strategic deployment of follower units to protect the city's gates. Repel enemies and harness the combined powers to launch devastating attacks, and defeat demonic bosses to earn relics and enhance abilities. Fail, and new content unlocks to aid players in their next quest. Heroes come and go, but whatever happens, The Gate Must Stand.

"We're delighted to co-publish our third title with Yogscast Games. Their passion for Roguelike titles is unmatched. They understand our community, and we're excited to see how they bring The Gate Must Stand to market," said Brandon Zhang, CEO of Gamersky. "We want to create a reimagined tower defense game that keeps the player engaged and in the heart of the battle at all times. We look forward to sharing more in the coming months."

Infinity Sweeper

Minesweeping with a modern twist. From the thrill of the initial reveal, it's a test of mastery and nerve as players remove all the safe tiles from grids without landing on a trap. Every click matters, and patience is key as the boards throw up rogue objects and bogus info to halt progress. Calming one minute, then a frantic race-against-time boss battle the next, where split-second decisions replace logic, and one wrong move could be game over.

"We are proud to partner with Yogscast Games. They understand our vision, and we feel this is a match made in heaven," said Vidra, Founder at Longshot Studio. "We wanted to create a game that brought back memories of yesteryear, yet give it a modern twist for indie players and roguelite purists. We can't wait to start working alongside Yogscast Games, whose passion and knowledge will prove invaluable, and we look forward to seeing players jump into the playable demo, which is available now on Steam."

