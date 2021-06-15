Yooreka Studio Reveals Eight New Games During E3 2021

Yooreka Studio threw their own gaming stream on the last day of E3 2021, where they revealed they have eight new games on the way. The company had a diverse set of titles to reveal as they all come from different genres, half of them set to come out before year's end while the rest are aiming for Q1 of 2022. You can check out the complete list below as well as trailers for six of them for you to enjoy!

Loopmancer – Q4 2021: Set in a Cyberpunk world, Loopmancer combines 3D action platformer gameplay with exploration and puzzle-solving elements as players investigate the disappearance of a famous journalist. With multiple twists and turns, players must navigate the metroidvania city to crack the case.

Extremely Realistic Siege Warfare Simulator (ERSWS) – Q1 2022: ERSWS is a physics-based tactics game where players lead their own army in a fantasy medieval world. Careful strategy paired with a roster of unique commanders allows players to secure equipment and revolt against a wicked tyrant.

Metal Mind – Q1 2022: Metal Mind is a top-down shooting game that combines Mecha and roguelite gameplay for all-out pixel robot combat. Players can forge their own suit builds with unique transformations to deal maximum damage.

The Swordsmen X: Survival – Q4 2021: In this action survival game, players enter an intriguing yet treacherously massive world, rich with secrets and enemies. Players can hone combat skills, establish a home of their own and make choices to fulfill their destiny as a martial arts hero.

Tales of Wild – Q1 2022: In this online multiplayer sandbox survival game, players must utilize their gathering, manufacturing, hunting, harvesting, building and research strategies to survive. As players obtain resources and forge alliances, they can grow their power to take what is theirs.

The Immortal Mayor – Q3 2021: In this construction and management simulator, players act as a local deity that watches over the city. Players can befriend other gods and use magic to help residents build and grow the town.

Reshaping Mars – Q3 2021: Reshaping Mars is a colony simulation game where players can utilize resources to create a functioning extraterrestrial society. From establishing hydroponic farms to vetting batches of immigrants, every choice players make will determine the planet's future.

Mohism – Q1 2022: Set in the Wuxia world of martial arts heroes, Mohism is a detective game where players make choices and use their wisdom to defeat opponents. From collecting clues to interrogating suspects, players must use the tools at their disposal to investigate crimes.