Ys X: Nordics Announced For Fall 2024 Western Release

Nihon Falcom and Nippon Ichi Software will release Ys X: Nordics sometime this Fall in the West for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Nihon Falcom and Nippon Ichi Software announced the latest entry in the Ys series, Ys X: Nordics, will be coming out this Fall in the West. Having already been released this past fall in Japan, the game will be making its way to PC via Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles. We have the latest trailer for you to check out, as we're basically waiting for a proper release date.

Ys X: Nordics

This journey takes place in the northern islands collectively known as Obelia Gulf. In this harsh land, the young adventurer, Adol Christin, encounters the Normans, a seafaring tribe, and is quickly drawn into the conflict between them, the townsfolk of Obelia Gulf, and the Griegr, undying monsters with mysterious agenda. Partnering up with the Norman warrior, Karja, Adol must take to the waters of Obelia Gulf, navigating vast stretches of ocean, consulting maritime maps, and even getting into naval battles with enemy ships. This latest title in the Ys series takes us back to a younger Adol, as he sets out on the open sea. Join him in his pursuit of the thrill of adventure!

Bound by unexpected circumstances, the young adventurer Adol and the Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of Obelia Gulf and its people. Cross Action System: Swap between controlling Adol and Karja independently or together. Combine their unique strengths to overcome enemies, and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks.

Swap between controlling Adol and Karja independently or together. Combine their unique strengths to overcome enemies, and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks. The Power of Mana: Harness the unique abilities of Mana to overcome challenges. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms, and uncover hidden treasures and critical points.

Harness the unique abilities of Mana to overcome challenges. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms, and uncover hidden treasures and critical points. Sailor's Delight: The sailing ship known as the Sandras takes your exploration to new levels. Ocean travel, naval battles, and discovering uncharted islands are all made possible with this seaworthy vessel.

