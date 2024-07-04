Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, Ys X: Nordics

Ys X: Nordics Announced For October 2024 Release

NIS America released a new trailer for Ys X: Nordics over the holiday weekend, as we now know the game will be out in October.

NIS America confirmed this holiday weekend that they have an official release date for Ys X: Nordics, as the game will be out this October. The team released a new trailer this evening, letting fans know that the game will be released on October 245, 2024, for PC and all three major consoles. On top of that, they revealed a special Limited Edition that comes with things such as the soundtrack, mini art book, sling bag, and more. But it'll cost you the high price of $105 if you go for it. Enjoy the trailer above!

Ys X: Nordics

This journey takes place in the northern islands collectively known as Obelia Gulf. In this harsh land, the young adventurer, Adol Christin, encounters the Normans, a seafaring tribe, and is quickly drawn into the conflict between them, the townsfolk of Obelia Gulf, and the Griegr, undying monsters with mysterious agenda. Partnering up with the Norman warrior, Karja, Adol must take to the waters of Obelia Gulf, navigating vast stretches of ocean, consulting maritime maps, and even getting into naval battles with enemy ships. This latest title in the Ys series takes us back to a younger Adol, as he sets out on the open sea. Join him in his pursuit of the thrill of adventure!

Bound by unexpected circumstances, the young adventurer Adol and the Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of Obelia Gulf and its people. Cross Action System: Swap between controlling Adol and Karja independently or together. Combine their unique strengths to overcome enemies, and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks.

Swap between controlling Adol and Karja independently or together. Combine their unique strengths to overcome enemies, and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks. The Power of Mana: Harness the unique abilities of Mana to overcome challenges. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms, and uncover hidden treasures and critical points.

Harness the unique abilities of Mana to overcome challenges. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms, and uncover hidden treasures and critical points. Sailor's Delight: The sailing ship known as the Sandras takes your exploration to new levels. Ocean travel, naval battles, and discovering uncharted islands are all made possible with this seaworthy vessel.

