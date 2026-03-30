Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Announces Character Decks Have Arrived

Get ready to battle as Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Zane Truesdale, and more as Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links have released Caracter Decks in the game

Article Summary Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links introduces Character Decks based on iconic duelists from the series.

Duel using decks tailored to Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Seto Kaiba, Zane Truesdale, and more fan favorites.

Earn Respect Orbs in PvP and PvE to upgrade decks and exchange for rewards through a new grading system.

Character Decks offer an authentic experience reflecting each duelist’s signature playstyle and skills.

Konami has released a new update for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, which brings Character Decks to the title for you to compete with. Each of these has been catered to one of the main characters of the franchise, so you'll compete with cards that are used by them across all forms of media. So now, if you truly want to see if you can make some of the most powerful decks in the entire series work to your advantage, you now have the full set of cards to make it happen. We have more details about what's in the set for you here.

Challenge Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Players With Character Decks Tailored to Multiple Characters

Duel against each other using Character Decks, designed with the primary goal of providing an easily accessible Duel Links PvP experience while allowing players to battle in a way that reflects the playstyle of each character. These new Decks come with fixed Skills and cards that represent the specific character and can also be used in both PvP and PvE modes. Each Character Deck can be obtained through a lifetime mission that is automatically completed when you acquire the corresponding character.

The Character Decks are designed to give players a guided introduction to each character's signature playstyle. Dueling in this new mode allows Duelists to earn Respect Orbs, a special reward item that is based on their performance rating and can be exchanged at the Trader for cards and various other items. Duelists can trade in Respect Orbs for a Grade Star which increases the Grade of a Character Deck. Increasing the Deck's Grade allows Duelists to replace up to a maximum of five cards based on the Deck's Grade. Nine characters will receive their own exclusive Character Deck:

Yami Yugi

Seto Kaiba (DM)

Joey Wheeler (DM)

Jaden Yuki

Zane Truesdale

Yusei Fudo

Jack Atlas

Yuma & Astral

Reginald "Shark" Kastle

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