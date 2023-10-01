Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Update Adds New Rush Duel Mode

Check out the latest addition to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as Konami has given you Rush Duel mode to compete at a much faster pace.

Konami sent out a new update for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links this past week, adding a brand new mode for you to play called Rush Duel. The short version is that this is a far more streamlined version of the game, as you'll be given a set of cards specific to the format to play against another player who is in the same boat as you, doing quick plays in order to have fast rounds and a result in record time. It's designed for players of any skill level to join and can serve as a quick teaching method for new players. We have more info about the update below, as it is now live.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links – Rush Duel

Rush Duel is a dynamic, streamlined and exciting new way to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Using its own set of cards, it's a new, completely distinct card game that Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links players can enjoy alongside the existing format. As if that wasn't enough, Rush Duel launches today, playable within the brand-new Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens world featuring new characters and loads of special rewards to collect. Created by Yuga Ohdo, the hero of the animated series Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Rush Duel is all about breaking free of the rules. In Rush Duel you can Summon as many monsters as you want in your turn, filling up the field with cards at will. You refill your hand to at least five cards at the start of each turn, no matter how many cards you've lost. With so many monsters joining the fray one after another, the momentum can swing wildly in thoroughly exciting Duels.

Rush Duel is simple for anyone to get into, no matter their experience. Don't worry about catching up Duelists who've played Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links for years – with today's update, everyone begins from the same starting point in Rush Duel. Whether you're an active Duelist or returning or new, a brand-new adventure awaits you. Both the existing Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links format of "Speed Duel" and the brand-new Rush Duel are available in-game. If you want to unlock Rush Duel, you can do it straight away. Get ready to feel the Rush!

Free Goodies

In addition to Rush Duel, the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens world and the new characters from that world, there are tons of special rewards available right now – and everyone can grab them for free. Here's a list of everything included in today's update:

New Features

Rush Duel format (only played using Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel cards)

New cards for Rush Duel

New Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens world

New Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens playable characters – Yuga, Luke, Gavin and Romin

New limited-time "Rush Duel Challenge!" campaign featuring special rewards

Free Log-In Bonuses

Rush Duel Structure Deck

20 free card packs, including 10 Rush Duel packs and 10 Speed Duel packs

"UR Dream Pack (Rush Duel/Prismatic)" featuring a guaranteed Prismatic UR card

Prismatic UR Dark Magician cards – both Rush Duel and Speed Duel editions

Commemorative Card Sleeves and Game Mat (can be used in both Rush Duel and Sped Duel)

1,000 Gems

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!