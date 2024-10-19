Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Receives February 2025 Release Date

After being announced near the end of Summer, Konami has provided an official release date for Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

Article Summary Konami reveals February 27, 2025, release for Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Celebrate Yu-Gi-Oh!'s 25th Anniversary with Game Boy era classics returning in this nostalgic game collection.

Enjoy online battles and quality-of-life updates in classic Yu-Gi-Oh! titles from 1998-2004.

Trade cards using replication of the Game Boy Color's infrared feature; includes "Harpie's Feather Duster" bonus.

Konami announced this week that they have a release date for Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, as you'll be able to get it next February. In case you weren't already aware of the title, this is a new retro game collection to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the franchise, which will include several titles from the Game Boy era. The originally didn't give a formal release date, but now we know the title will be released on February 27, 2025, for both Steam and Nintendo Switch. We have more details on the game below as we wait to see if they provide any more games for the collection or special editions.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection brings back iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! digital titles originally released between 1998 and 2004. The complete lineup of the iconic titles coming in the Collection will be announced at a later date. The Collection also commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game. The rare bonus card "Harpie's Feather Duster" will feature two art types, with one card being inserted randomly.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (1998/Game Boy)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (1999/Game Boy, Game Boy Color)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (2000 JP, 2002 US, 2003 EU/Game Boy Color)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (2000/Game Boy Color. Includes online battles support)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2 (2001/Game Boy Color)

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection packs quality-of-life improvements that elevate classic games to modern standards. Games in the Collection that supported local co-op battles when they were first released now offer online battle support. Enjoy Duels with rivals from all over the world!​ Control button layout customization and background settings will also be supported.​ The Collection also highlights card trading between friends by replicating the infrared communication feature unique to the classic Game Boy Color platform. Duelists can relive the nostalgic feeling they had when they traded card data with their friends from one Game Boy Color to another.

