Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Maze Of Memories Booster Pack

Konami revealed a new addition to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as they announced the Maze Of Memories Booster Pack. As the name suggests, this new set will take you down what is essentially a greatest hits collection of cards from the past that players will enjoy having as options again. Some of the cards coming back to the fold include Yugi's first Ritual Monster, Black Luster Soldier – Legendary Swordsman, and the Duel Academy Field Spell. The set also includes several World Premiere cards that will see the light of day for the first time alongside tournament-level cards from the past and present. The complete Maze of Memories set contains 67 cards in total, which breaks down to 42 Rares, 15 Super Rares, and 10 Ultra Rares, 15 of which will also be available as Collector's Rare. Each booster pack will contain seven cards each, which will break down into one Foil card and six Rare cards per pack. The set is currently scheduled to be released on March 10th, 2023, at the suggested price of $4.50 per pack.

"Maze of Memories is packed with cards that open the gates to Yu-Gi-Oh!'s history! You can relive the advent of Yugi's first Ritual Monster with Black Luster Soldier – Legendary Swordsman! Get back to class with the Duel Academy Field Spell, or rev it up with Accel Synchro Stardust Dragon! Every good labyrinth needs a guardian, and Maze of Memories is defended by new World Premiere cards that revitalize the Paradox Brothers' iconic Gate Guardian! Combine Kazejin, Suijin, and Sanga of the Thunder in any way you like to Special Summon brand-new Fusion Monsters! In order to make Maze of Memories truly a-MAZE-ing, it also includes memorable tournament-level cards from the past as well as modern-day mainstays! You'll have another chance to smash the competition with one of the most powerful Synchro Monsters around – Baronne De Fleur!"