Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Power Of The Elements Booster Set

Konami revealed a new booster set coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this Summer as players will get Power Of The Elements. This will be a massive addition to the game that will likely alter the meta in a few different ways as this will be a 100-card set with a little something for every kind of player. This core booster will provide you the opportunity to create and discover multiple new strategies for you to apply in the game as well as discover new cards for a couple of themes such as "Elemental HERO" from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX. Plus, you'll see a complete line of "Elemental HERO" accessories that will be launched alongside this booster set, which they will reveal at a later date.

The breakdown of the Power Of The Elements booster set will have 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. You can read more about the set below as it will be released on August 5th for $4.20 per pack.

Unleash the Power of the Elements this summer! This 100-card set is the latest core booster for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. Unearth multiple brand-new strategies and discover new cards for beloved themes like "Elemental HERO" from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX! Whether you are looking to improve the Deck you already have or try out new and unique strategies, Power of the Elements has something for everyone! Here is just some of what to expect: Brand-new cards that will help you Summon powerful "Elemental HERO" Fusion Monsters easily while utilizing Jaden Yuki's ace monster Elemental HERO Neos!

Confound the competition with a new Earth Fairy-Type theme that excels at recruiting the best and brightest Earth monsters with strategies from the past!

More cards for strategies introduced in previous and upcoming sets including The Grand Creators , Dimension Force , and more!

, , and more! A brand-new World Premiere theme focusing on an unexpected Type of monster!