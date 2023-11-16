Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction

Konami has revealed one of the bigger decks on the way for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, as Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction arrives in March.

Article Summary Konami introduces Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction, launching March 29, 2024.

Set includes 4 Speed Duel Decks with over 90 new cards and 20 Secret Rares.

Fan-favorites Jaden and Sartorius headline the pre-built decks with new Skills.

Compatible with other Speed Duel GX sets for expanded Duel Academy battles.

Konami revealed a new deck this week for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as they have revealed the new Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction set. This is more than just a set, as you're basically getting what could be a starter set and expansion. You'll get Four complete Speed Duel Decks and 90 cards new to Speed Duel, which includes 20 Secret Rare variants of popular GX-era cards. The decks have been made for Jaden Yuki, Sartorius, Tyranno Hassleberry, and Jim Cook, as well as Dr. Crowler's Belowski, who is making his Speed Duel debut with Mokey Mokey King. Plus, a 2-player Jaden & Sartorius deluxe game mat. We have more info on the set below, as it will be released on March 29, 2024, for $16.

"The students at Duel Academy sure have been acting strangely since the mysterious Sartorius arrived on the island…Now, it's up to Jaden Yuki to find out how to stop his devious plans! Luckily, he has Elemental HERO Neos and the Neo-Spacians to help him out. But he's not going in alone because Tyranno Hassleberry is ready to back him up with the powerful Ultimate Tyranno! Jim "Crocodile" Cook is here too, ready to unearth whatever mysteries he may find with Fossil Skullgios! Will they stand a chance against Sartorius and his powerful Arcana Force monsters? The fate of Duel Academy will be decided in Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction! Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction introduces new cards and strategies from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX animated series! With four complete Speed Duel Decks ready to play right out of the box and over 90 cards new to Speed Duel, this is a collection Speed Duelists won't want to miss!"

Pre-built Decks for Jaden, Sartorius, Tyranno, and Jim!

Brand-new Skill Cards for new and returning Yu-Gi-Oh! GX characters!

characters! Explore new strategies with additional cards included to upgrade the Speed Duel Decks from the Duel Academy Box with new cards and Skills for Zane Truesdale, Aster Phoenix, and more!

Use your Speed Duel GX collection to build a new Deck! Dr. Crowler's secret weapon – Belowski – makes his Speed Duel debut with Mokey Mokey King!

Discover 20 Secret Rare variants of popular GX-era cards to collect! Classic GX monsters like Neo-Spacian Aqua Dolphin, Dandylion, and Card Trooper arrive at Speed Duel as totally sweet Speed Duel Secret Rares!

Play with it on its own or Duel against the Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box, Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox, and Speed Duel GX: Duelists of Shadows sets!

