Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces The Infinite Forbidden Core Booster

Konami dropped new details about rhe next Core Booster deck coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG as The Infinite Forbidden will arrive this July.

Konami revealed new details for the next Summer release of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as The Infinite Forbidden will arrive this July. This brand new set comes with 100 brand new cards, which break down to 10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, and 50 Commons. What's more, 24 of them will also be available as Quarter Century Secret Rares, and one special card is ONLY available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare. We have the details of what you can find in this set below, as it will arrive on July 19 for $4.50 per pack.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – The Infinite Forbidden

By revealing all five pieces of Exodia from your hand or Deck or having them on the field, you'll be able to Summon a brand-new "Exodia" Fusion Monster! It can't be destroyed by card effects and can add your current Life Points to its Attack Points every turn! This boost never wears off, so if your opponent somehow manages to survive Exodia's onslaught, they'll just face a stronger Exodia the turn after that! Through its mastery of ancient powers, this new Fusion Exodia can cancel 1 Spell or Trap activation of your choice every turn, for free, AND it fetches an Exodia-themed Spell/Trap from your Deck each turn for YOU to use, also for free.

In Ancient Egypt, the Pharaoh and his priests fought with spiritual monsters, Summoning them forth from great stone tablets to strike down their foes! The Infinite Forbidden introduces a new theme that simulates this method of combat: First, you place your "tablet" monster on the field as a Spell Card. Then, you infuse it with your life force (or Life Points in this case!) to Special Summon the card to the field as a monster! Each of these Summons is a Special Summon, so you can save your Normal Summon for something else!

If giving up your Life Points to fuel these monsters isn't your style, there's a special new Spell Card to give you a bit of Millennium Magic of your own – just reveal it from your hand, and you don't have to pay any Life Points to Summon forth the monsters from their stones! And since revealing it doesn't get rid of it, you can do so over and over again. This Spell is also crucial because it's used to Summon the "Exodia" Fusion Monster! The Infinite Forbidden contains 100 new cards in all for a variety of strategies, new and old, including a brand-new World Premiere theme! It also continues the fun of the 25th-anniversary celebration by including 25 Quarter Century Secret Rares, including one special card.

