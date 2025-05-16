Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Two New Releases For August 2025

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game revealed a pair of new items, revolving around retro packs and the World Championship, both for August

Article Summary Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG brings back Retro Pack 2 with all-original card frames, names, and texts this August.

Retro Pack 2 features 101 cards and boasts doubled foil card drop rates compared to its 2009 release.

Limited Pack World Championship 2025 launches August 30 with 21 exclusive Ultra and Secret Rare cards.

A special Exodia card and WCS 2025 logo variants celebrate the World Championship and France's hosting.

Konami revealed details this week about two very specific releases for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, both of which will be released this August. First off, the company is bringing back the Retro Pack 2, featuring pretty much everything that was in this set the first time around, as this Booster Pack will feature 101 cards, selling at $18 per box when it arrives on August 22. Meanwhile, they also dropped new details today about the Limited Pack World Championship 2025, a Booster Set of a different kind specific for the WCS, with 21 cards. Twenty of those will be Ultra Rare, Secret Rare, emblazoned Ultra Rare, and emblazoned Secret Rare, while one card will be an emblazoned Ultra Rare and emblazoned Secret Rare (SPECIAL Ver.). That will drop on August 30 for $5 per four-card pack. We have more details on both of them below.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Retro Pack 2

Unlike its predecessor, Retro Pack 2 was released in the Americas many years ago, but had an extremely limited release, so it was still hard to find. But like its predecessor, we're making every effort for the cards in the Retro Pack 2 re-release to be as retro as they can be, so just like before they'll have:

The original card frames and card look

The original card names and texts

It's another time capsule from the past! And just like last time, we made a little change, and doubled the drop rate for foil cards compared to the original Retro Pack 2. So it will be twice as easy to get foil cards from Retro Pack 2 (2025 re-release) as it was from Retro Pack 2 (2009 original release). The complete Retro Pack 2 booster set is 101 cards:

48 Commons

24 Rares

10 Super Rares

8 Ultra Rares

11 Secret Rares

Limited Pack World Championship 2025

Prepare to celebrate the culmination of the 2025 World Championship season with an exclusive booster set! But be warned – whosoever breaks the seal of the Limited Pack World Championship 2025 may know infinite power… Every year in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game is unique. Duelists from all over the world create amazing strategies to overcome their opponents, and the 2024/2025 World Championship season has been no different. Limited Pack World Championship 2025 celebrates this past year of tournaments, showcasing some of the themes to make an impact across all the events that have paved the road to WCS 2025.

We have witnessed the reign of Yubel, WATER vs FIRE, the Sinful-Spoils story, the return of Blue-Eyes, and so much more! This set includes 20 cards available as Ultra Rares and Secret Rares. All 20 cards will also be available with the World Championship 2025 logo emblazoned on their text box. As a final treat, a repainted version of Exodia the Forbidden One will also be included – available exclusively as emblazoned Ultra Rare or emblazoned Secret Rare! And, to commemorate France as the host country of this year's WCS, the logo on the Secret Rare will be in tri-color!

