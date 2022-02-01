Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New Elemental HERO Accessories

Konami has unveiled the latest set of accessories coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with the Elemental HERO Accessories. As usual, there are four specific items from this set that they sell every year in the form of a 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio ($9.99), Card Sleeves ($3.99 per pack), Card Case ($4.99 per case), and a Game Mat ($14.99). All of which have been custom-designed with Jaden Yuki's iconic theme. We have details on all four items below as this will officially go on sale on August 5th, 2022.

Elemental HERO 9 Pocket Duelist Portfolio Keep your collection safe with the all-new Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Elemental HERO 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio featuring artwork from Jaden Yuki's iconic "Elemental HERO" theme. Get your game on with nostalgic artwork that debuted in the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX era and protect your cards in style! Designed with a secure side-loading design, this 10-page Portfolio has 9 pockets per page – by placing cards front-to-back, you can store up to 180 of your most cared for cards. The 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio also utilizes an anti-slip feature to keep cards secure and your collection safe at all times.

Elemental HERO Card Case Elemental HERO fans unite! Protect your Deck with The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Elemental HERO Card Case that features artwork from the "Elemental HERO" Spell Cards Skyscraper and Skydive Scorcher. This official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Card Case is large enough to hold a Duelist's Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck. Each Card Case is made from durable material, includes a card divider, and comes with a sturdy closure to ensure your cards will stay protected inside. Keep your Deck safe and get ready to Duel!

Elemental HERO Card Sleeves Official Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Card Sleeves help Duelists keep their cards secure and protected during Duels. The Elemental HERO Card Sleeves feature the artwork from one of the most recognizable "HERO" cards, Miracle Fusion! These Card Sleeves are perfect for keeping your cards safe when you are ready to get your game on and throw down a face-down! Each pack contains 50 Card Sleeves specifically designed to meet tournament regulation standards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.

Elemental HERO Game Mat The official Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Elemental HERO Game Mat features the artwork of an abundance of "Elemental HERO" monsters together in one place! Jaden Yuki's beloved "Elemental HERO" monsters assemble to keep your cards safe as you battle your opponent on this Game Mat's smooth surface! Made with the highest quality materials, this Game Mat is the same size as the Game Mats used as prizing in various Konami-sanctioned events. Use this Game Mat to keep your cards safe while you Duel your way to the top!