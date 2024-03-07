Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024 Returns To The U.S.

Konami will bring the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship back to America for 2024, as several games will see their finals in Seattle.

Article Summary Konami announces Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024 to be held in Seattle, USA.

Event marks the first US-hosted WCS since 2016, scheduled for September 7-8.

WCS 2024 features new tournaments including Rush Duel format introduced in 2023.

Details on qualifier tournaments across continents revealed, with dates and venues.

Konami has confirmed they will be holding the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024 in the United States again, as the event will happen in Seattle. This is the first time the WCS will be back in America since 2016, as it will take place from September 7-8 at a yet-to-be-announced venue. For those of you who are curious, no, that will not be at the same time at PAX West, although that would have been some interesting booking that probably would have helped out both entities. Multiple games in the franchise will see their finals take place here, which will also see attendees from qualifier events from across the globe. We have the finer details for you of what will take place and how the ramp-up to the event will happen, as more info about how to compete can be found on the game's website.

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024

The Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2024 will feature separate tournaments in four categories for the first time ever. They include tournaments for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and two different formats for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. One of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links formats will be for Speed Duel format as per previous WCS events. The additional Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links format will be for Rush Duel format, the new gameplay format introduced to the title in September 2023. Konami has also confirmed details on the World Championship Qualifier (WCQ) tournaments for the TCG category in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania. At these tournaments, the best Duelists in their respective continents will lock horns to qualify for the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2024, earning the chance to become the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG World Champion. Those scheduled WCQ dates and venues are:

Central America WCQ: June 21-23 in Mexico City, Mexico

June 21-23 in Mexico City, Mexico Oceania WCQ: June 28-30 in Auckland, New Zealand

June 28-30 in Auckland, New Zealand South America WCQ: June 28-30 in Lima, Peru

June 28-30 in Lima, Peru North America WCQ: July 19-21 in Austin, Texas (USA)

July 19-21 in Austin, Texas (USA) Europe WCQ: July 26-28 in Berlin, Germany

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!