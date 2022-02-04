Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Has Been Delayed

NIS America revealed this morning that they have been forced to delay the release of Yurukill: The Calumniation Games. Originally the game has been slated to come out on April 30th, 2022 for Pc and all three major consoles, but that's no longer the case. The news came down today and it was super brief with little explanation behind it. But the shorthand is that they need to delay the game "due to development challenges" and that the company plans to "use the additional time to meet the quality expectations of our customers." Moving forward, the game will now be released on July 5th, 2022, for North America, and July 8th, 2022, for Europe and Australia. We'll see if anything changes in the weeks ahead but we're guessing this is where it will remain unless there are more complications.

Renowned author Homura Kawamoto delivers a twisted, multifaceted story in Yurukill: The Calumniation Games. Accused of arson and the murders of 21 people, protagonist Sengoku Shunju is forced to fight for his freedom and prove his innocence. As one of six Prisoners, he must pair up with one of five victims, referred to as Executioners, within the confines of the strange and secluded amusement park known as Yurukill Land. Together each of the five teams—Mass Murderers, Death Dealing Duo, Crafty Killers, Sly Stalkers, and Peeping Toms—must face and overcome the entertainment venue's so-called "attractions" in order to attain what they desire. Should the Prisoners succeed, their crimes shall be pardoned. But if the Executioners win, they will be granted revenge for their loved ones. A Story Shrouded in Mystery: Intriguing and mysterious story written by acclaimed author Homura Kawamoto known for his hit work Kakegurui.

