Zenless Zone Zero – Season 2 Confirmed For Early June

A ton of all-new content is on the way to Zenless Zone Zero, as the next update will launch Season2, arriving in early June

Article Summary Zenless Zone Zero Season 2, Where Clouds Embrace The Dawn, launches in early June with major new content.

Explore Waifei Peninsula and Failume Heights, featuring expanded Hollows, new gameplay, and city management.

New S-Rank Agents like Yixuan and Ju Fufu join the roster, plus powerful events and combat upgrade options.

Version 2.0 brings a 3D map, navigation upgrades, a cinema feature, and generous anniversary rewards.

HoYoverse released new details about Zenless Zone Zero's next major update, as Season 2 will be released in the first week of June. Season 2, dubbed Where Clouds Embrace The Dawn, will mark the start of Version 2,0 for the game as a whole, as you journey to the Waifei Peninsula, alongside Yixuan from Yunkui Summit. A new major city also opens up called Failume Heights, where you can manage the operations of Suibian Temple, and face off with enemies and new alliances in the expanded Hollows. We have more details below as the content will arrive on June 6, 2025.

Zenless Zone Zero – Season 2: Where Clouds Embrace The Dawn

Following the resolution of the Sacrifice crisis in previous chapters, players will embark on an exhilarating new journey in Waifei Peninsula, a remote yet vibrant district of New Eridu. Guided by Yi Xuan, the High Preceptor of Yunkui Summit, Proxies will further uncover the hidden secrets of Phaethon and experience new Hollow exploration gameplay that harnesses the forces of Ether. The region's main city Failume Heights thrives near the Lemnian Hollow, renowned for the rare resource Porcelume. It offers distinctive tea houses, pawnshops, and dessert stalls, inviting Proxies to immerse themselves in the local atmosphere. Meanwhile, Proxies will take on management of their very own Suibian Temple, upgrade the temple's facilities and earn in-game rewards by dispatching Bangboos, completing commissions, and collecting resources from the Hollows.

The Lemnian Hollow is an area rich in resources, yet fraught with danger. Due to the perilous Miasma widespread in the Hollow, formidable foes will enter the Miasmic Field state under certain conditions, gaining shields and enhanced abilities. To counter this, several powerful allies will join the roster. Yixuan, also known as the Grandmaster, will join the combat as an S-Rank Agent. With her unique Attribute Auric Ink and Specialty Rupture, Yixuan ignores enemies' Defense and deals all damage based on her Sheer Force, which can be increased according to her Attack and Max HP. She also utilizes a special mechanic called Adrenaline instead of just regular Energy, and possesses 2 distinct Ultimate modes for varied combat scenarios, bringing Void Hunter-level prowess to the team. Joining Yixuan is Ju Fufu, the senior disciple of Yunkui Summit, who will debut as an S-Rank Fire Stun Agent. Ju Fufu and her mighty weapon Hu Wei can accumulate Might and Momentum points to deal both Physical and Fire damage. Her Chain Attack grants the entire team the Tiger's Roar effect, boosting the squad's CRIT DMG as well as the damage of Chain Attacks and Ultimates.

Also stepping into the spotlight is Pan Yinhu, Yunkui Summit's A-Rank Physical Defense Agent, who proves that even a kitchen-savvy panda can be a force to reckon with. Completing the squad is Belion, an S-Rank Bangboo from Yunkui Summit. Meanwhile, the S-Rank Ether Support Astra Yao and the S-Rank Physical Defense Caesar will return to the Version 2.0 banners. Apart from new narrative and characters, Hollow Zero: Lost Void will also be updated with new commissions and the possibility to equip multiple Gears to different Agents, adding more strategic options to battles. In Version 2.0, Proxies will be able to enter the cinema in Lumina Square to enjoy movies with different characters during the Gravitational Attraction event and obtain exclusive rewards by completing certain tasks, including an A-Rank W- Engine Reel Projector. In the Soul of Steel: Golden Bond event, Proxies can pilot sleek mechs into the Hollows, take on a variety of challenges, and earn abundant rewards.

To support more convenient exploration across the expanded New Eridu and Hollows, Version 2.0 will introduce a brand-new 3D map and enhanced navigation features. The newly implemented Fissure Beacons will allow Proxies to restore HP, revive Agents, and teleport, allowing Proxies to resume combat more efficiently. Furthermore, new players who complete Season 1 Chapter 2 Interlude can directly unlock and switch to Season 2's main storyline. Beyond new content and optimizations, Version 2.0 will deliver generous anniversary rewards in appreciation of the players' continued support. Proxies will be able to choose one S-Rank Agent and one S-Rank W-Engine from the Stable Channel for free, along with receiving 1,600 Polychromes, as well as an anniversary-exclusive title and avatar upon the Version 2.0 release. Furthermore, players can also obtain a variety of in-game rewards, including 20 Encrypted Master Tapes, 10 Boopons, and new Outfits for the protagonists by completing specific challenges and event commissions.

